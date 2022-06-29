Admission fees reviewed for football and netball in Port Lincoln

Football and netball will test a new admission-fee system.
The Port Lincoln Football League and Port Lincoln Netball Association, through the Future Directions group, looked at how fees can be made more family-friendly and economical for patrons who need or wish to attend both venues.
The following plan is going to be introduced as a trial from Saturday, July 2:
If an adult presents their netball season pass at a football gate, they will be charged $2 entry.
If an adult presents their football season pass at the netball gate (which is now at the court entry gate not Windsor Ave gate), they will be charged $2.
The two bodies will co-ordinate the colour of their weekly adult cash entry tickets.
If an adult has purchased a cash ticket at either football or netball in the morning and then wishes to attend the other venue later that same day. they can present that coloured ticket and enter for $2.
Future Directions chairwoman Jo Franklin said the process would be closely monitored as neither party could afford to take financial hits.
"Both parties are both trying to assist families in the current economic times," she said.
Residents were reminded that Port Lincoln would host the netball Pedler Cup and football Kinlough Cup on Saturday, July 9, at Ravendale complex.
"Come along to watch the future champions," Ms Franklin said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
