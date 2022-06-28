Port Lincoln Times

Depth of Knights' squad on show as they sweep aside South Coast in Port Lincoln soccer

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:35am, first published 6:30am
Knights shine after second-half goal blitz in Port Lincoln soccer

Lincoln Knights bounced back from their first loss of the season last week as they swept aside South Coast with a second-half goal blitz in Port Lincoln soccer.

