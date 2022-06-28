Knights shine after second-half goal blitz in Port Lincoln soccer

Lincoln Knights bounced back from their first loss of the season last week as they swept aside South Coast with a second-half goal blitz in Port Lincoln soccer.
The depth of the Knights' squad was on show as they were missing several starting players and were able to promote youth players who covered more than adequately in the 4-0 win.
Charlie Price opened the scoring midway through the first half when he placed his free kick from 18 metres over the wall and into the top corner.
South Coast's defence was under pressure for long periods and when centre back Wicks left the game through injury, the balance of the team was upset and encouraged Knights go for the knockout blow.
Again. it was Price who delivered when he cut in from the left wing to squeeze the ball home from a tight angle.
It was soon 3-0 as Harders tapped in from a right wing centre.
Harders then had a double of his own when he finished some good build-up play with a left foot across the keeper to round off the scoring.
In Sunday's second game, Lincoln City Raiders defeated Sekol Masters 9-3.
City fielded a strong line-up for the second week in a row and looked to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season
Right from the start the city attacking force of Corey Stott, Aaron Haynes and Camden Madden caused all sorts of problems for the Masters' defence.
In the blink of an eye City were leading by two goals.
A mix-up from the City defence allowed Naish Parthenis to walk into an open goal for Masters to make it 2-1.
Both teams pressed hard and Masters had some great shots on goal, but these were saved by the city keeper Marc Joosten.
City put down the foot to score another three goals in quick fashion to make it 5-1 at half time.
As the second half started, Masters looked to get themselves back in the game and scored. bringing it to 5-2. but try and they might City looked in control and scored another four goals to one to finish the game.
With the season at the half way mark Lincoln Knights have shown they are the team to beat, moving four points clear at the top of the table after a convincing win over second place South Coast.
Raiders are starting to get some consistency with their starting 11 now and look the real threat to the Knights after a couple of wins on the bounce as they move to second on the ladder.
Under 9: South Coast 3; Lincoln Knights 2. Goal scorers: South Coast Beau Dunbar, Lucas Monfries, Solly Simpson; Lincoln Knights Oska Franklin, Kayan Commissariat. Lincoln City Raiders 1; SEKOL Masters 6. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Nate Castley; SEKOL Nikolas Bolenski 2, Oscar Wiseman 2, Sebastian Satalic, OG LCR.
Under 11: South Coast 6; Lincoln Knights 2. Goal scorers: South Coast Patrick Cochrane 4, Harlee Freeman, OG LKFC; Lincoln Knights: Gabriel Treagus 2. Lincoln City Raiders 4; SEKOL Masters 0. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Jackson Murphy 3, Nixon McKie.
Under 13: South Coast 5; Lincoln Knights 0. Goal scorers: South Coast Isaiah Spinks 2, Jessie Wilson, Sheridan Wells, Connor Jacobs. Best players: Connor Jacobs, Poppy Stoddard, Daniel Hennell. Lincoln City Raiders 2; SEKOL Masters 8. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Noah Wicks, Kai Cunningham; SEKOL Beau Ives 2, Alice Bolenski 2, Finn Miletic 2, Noah Luscombe. Best players: Finn Miletic, Jed Saunders, Alan Doley.
Under 16: South Coast 3; Lincoln Knights 7. Goal scorers: South Coast Luke Pearce 2, Christina Wilson; Lincoln Knights Ethan Franklin 6, Marli Furth 1. Best players: Luke Hennell, Jasper Panizzolo, Lauren Franklin. Lincoln City Raiders 3; SEKOL Masters 6. Goal scorers: Lincoln City Raiders Bradley Jacobs, Cooper James, Austin Clem; SEKOL: Evan Lukin 2, Angus Van Rooijen 2, Sam Lydeamore, OG LCR. Best players: Angus Van Rooijen, Evan Lukin, Jett Clements.
Senior A: South Coast 0; Lincoln Knights 4. Goal scorers: Knights Charlie Price 2, Dan Harders 2. Best players: Will Franklin, Andrew McCouaig, Dan Harders. Lincoln City Raiders 9; SEKOL Masters 3. Goal scorers: Raiders Aaron Haynes 2, Corey Stott 2, Camden Madden 2, Brad Jacob 2, Tristan Mallard; SEKOL: Kosta Kapnistis, Naish Parthenis, Sam Lydeamore. Best players: Tristan Mallard, Matt Fagan, Deven Canty.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
