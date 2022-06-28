Monika Servin likes helping the people of the Elliston area.
Like many others around the state, she joined SA Ambulance Service to develop life-long and valuable skills.
But more recruits like Ms Servin are needed.
Today, the SA Ambulance Service Central Eyre teams is seeking volunteers to answer the call to join them as the service launches a new community recruitment drive.
The service's latest campaign, Answer the Call, showcases volunteers from across the state responding to Triple Zero (000) calls.
Getting behind the initiative, volunteers across Central Eyre - based in Cowell, Cleve, Elliston and Lock - have spoken about the benefits of becoming a volunteer.
They say joining the team is easier than you think with the opportunity to make a difference and gain life-long skills that can be used in everyday life.
Ms Servin has volunteered with the Elliston team for four years and was drawn to the cause after moving to the area and wanting to help her local community.
"When I moved to Elliston I was looking for a way to contribute. I have now gained confidence, extended my first-aid skills and improved my driving skills," she said.
"I get a sense of pride when I can help to keep a vital service available to the community, as well as helping individuals in need."
Volunteers don't always need to be at the ambulance station when on-call so, like Ms Servin, who also works two jobs, you can balance your service with your life.
"Our team and roster are very flexible, we cover each other when someone isn't available," she said.
No prior medical knowledge is required and no experience is needed.
Training is free and you will walk away with a nationally-accredited qualification.
"The service is run by a small, dedicated team of volunteers, but we need more members ... there are no out-of-pocket expenses," Ms Servin said.
Interested? Call Regional Team Leader, Campbell Forsyth on 0429 678 250 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm). Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au
