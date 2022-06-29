Port Lincoln Times

Resounding wins to Waybacks and Wanilla Rangers in A1 grade matches of Lincoln netball

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
June 29 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waybacks and Wanilla win strongly in senior Port Lincoln netball

Waybacks and Wanilla Rangers were winners in A1 grade of Port Lincoln netball at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.