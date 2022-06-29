Waybacks and Wanilla win strongly in senior Port Lincoln netball

Waybacks and Wanilla Rangers were winners in A1 grade of Port Lincoln netball at the weekend.
A1 grade - Waybacks 49 def Boston 37. Wanilla Rangers 47 Def Imperials 30
Advertisement
A1Res - Wanilla Rangers 52 Def Boston 26. Imperials 49 Def St Mary's 37
A2 - Wanilla Rangers Team 2 41 Def Waybacks 31. Boston 50 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 40. Imperials 45 Def St Mary's 37
A2Res - Boston 45 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 2 29. Wanilla Rangers Team 1 55 Def Waybacks 47. Storm Team 1 40 Def St Mary's 25. Storm Team 2 54 Def Imperials 30
A3 - Storm T1 28 Def Waybacks 21. Wanilla Rangers Team 1 45 Def Boston 34. St Mary's 40 Def Storm T2 32
15/U Div 1 - Boston 50 Def Waybacks 38. Imperials 47 Def Wanilla Rangers 27.
15/U Div 2 - Wanilla Rangers 34 Def Ravendale Storm 19. Waybacks 31 Def Boston 16. Imperials 50 Def St Mary's 13
13/U Div 1 - Waybacks 35 Def Boston 18. Wanilla Rangers 30 Def Imperials 13
13/U Div 2 - Waybacks 16 Def Boston Team 1 13. Wanilla Rangers 30 Def Boston Team 2 0. Imperials 22 Def St Mary's 5
11/U Div 1 - Wanilla Rangers 12 Def Imperials 9. Wayback Team 2 19 Def Wayback Team 1 15. St Mary's 9 Def Ravendale Storm 3
11/U Div 2 - Imperials 20 Def Wanilla Rangers 0. Waybacks 15 Def Boston 6
9/U Div 1 - Imperials 13 Def Waybacks 3. Boston 7 Def Wanilla Rangers 2
9/U Div 2 - Boston 11 Def Wanilla Rangers 6. Imperials 11 Def Waybacks 3. St Mary's 6 Def Ravendale Storm 4
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.