Juri Berzins scored a hole-in-one on the 12th in Port Lincoln golf and the Men's Monthly Medals have been decided.
Saturday's Stroke competition was the final round of the Men's Captain's Trophy.
There were 77 players for the men, including two visitors from Coffin Bay and Eastlake Golf Clubs, and the day was sponsored by Kim Clarke Constructions.
It was also the Men's Monthly Medal round, won by Dylan Bell in A Grade with an even par round of 72.
John Strycharski won B Grade with 82 gross and Maurie Barry took out C Grade with 92.
In the daily handicap divisions, Chris Brooks won A Grade with 69 nett, from Dylan Bell with 72.
The B Grade winner was John Strycharski with 69 from Kane Williams on 72, and Maurie Barry won C Grade with 69 from a distant Wayne Smith with 76.
Rundowns went to George Mayhew, Stuey Pobke and Taylor Ford on 72.
Luke Murray and Tony Dragun scored 74 and Ashley Durdin had 75.
Fifteen women played, with Lyn Hisking the winner on 70, from Cynthia Thompson 73.
NTP winners were John Strycharski, Jake Norris, Tony Dragun, Ryan Cocks, Chris Cottrell, Mitchell Clement and Cynthia Thompson.
Eleven par-three birdies were achieved by Kane Williams, Stuey Pobke (twice), Luke Murray, Todd George, David Krollig, Chris Cottrell, Jake Norris, Colin Clark and visitors Jeff Tiller and RossStevenson.
Thursday's Par competition was sponsored by Port Lincoln Food Warehouse and 21 women played.
The winner was Lyn Hosking on square with Jinny Hussey next on -2. Then came Josie Bacchus and Sue Bishop on -3 and Heat her Darley on -3.
Wednesday's Men's competition had a field of 63, including a visitor from Coffin Bay, and the sponsor was Tumby Bay Bakery.
The A Grade winner was Aidan Sheehy with 38 Stableford points from Ben Sellen 37.
Berzins won B Grade with 34 from Dave Batterbury 33, and Mark Rowett was the C Grade winner with 39 - and the score of the day - from Graeme Parker 35.
Rundowns went to Mick Hegarty 36, Tim Robinson and Maurie Barry 35 and Kane Williams and Graham Tiller both had 33 points.
The second round of the Inter-Club Pennants with Whyalla was held on Sunday, June 19.
Individual results were as below, with Whyalla players named first:
Brett Boswell vs Ben Abley - all square, Chad McLean defeated Haydn Myers 5/3, Andrew Edkins d
Norm Marks 3/2, Steve Darby d Josh Hausler 8/6, John Horner d Dan Townsend 6/5, Tyson Dodd d Scott Lombe 2/1, Anthony Lynch lost to Chris Brooks 2 up, Richard Coyne and Adam Sullivan square, Darren Veart d Jamie Puddy 2/1, Ben Spirat and Mike Freeman square, Anthony Manfield lt to Huey Rosalia 1 up, Terry Costello d Andrew Fraser 3/1, Steve Main lt to Jake Norris 3/1, Sam Daw d Ashley Durdin 1 up and Chris Drew d Trent Bradford 3/1.
From the 16 matches, Whyalla won 10, Port Lincoln won three and three were drawn.
Port Lincoln won 15 matches in the two rounds and Whyalla 13, with four drawn, giving Port Lincoln this year's shield.
Eighteen locals played in the Sunday Mixed Stableford event, with Josh Humphries with 33 points winning from Paul Oldacre 32. The sponsors were Lincoln Meat Services.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
