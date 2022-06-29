Port Lincoln Times

Rare feat as player Juri Berzins scores a hole-in-one on the 12th in Port Lincoln golf

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
June 29 2022 - 11:30pm
FEAT: Juri Berzins accomplished the rare feat of a hole-in-one on the 12th in Port Lincoln golf.

Juri Berzins scored a hole-in-one on the 12th in Port Lincoln golf and the Men's Monthly Medals have been decided.

