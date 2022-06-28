Port Lincoln Times

Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! is the theme for First Nations' celebrations in Port Lincoln

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
June 28 2022
ACTIVITIES: Mayor Brad Flaherty, who praised the many events to be held during NAIDOC Week, is pictured with an Acknowledgement of Country.

Many groups will present activities in National Aborigines and Islanders Observance Committee Week in Port Lincoln with the theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!

