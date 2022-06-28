Many groups will present activities in National Aborigines and Islanders Observance Committee Week in Port Lincoln with the theme Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
Community members and organisations will link together for the 2022 NAIDOC event, held nationally on July 3-10.
Advertisement
Mayor Brad Flaherty said it was great to see so many groups presenting activities.
He said events organised by Port Lincoln Aboriginal Community Council, SA Health, the Child Protection Department, West Coast Youth and Community Services and Aboriginal Family Support Services and the City of Port Lincoln would be "great highlights on the local calendar".
"The city council is proud to support and showcase First Nations culture, to partner together on events that bring people together this NAIDOC Week, and invite the wider community into our reconciliation journey," he said.
"Council and community engagement during Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week has been active and sincere, indicating strong commitment to our Reconciliation Action Plan which includes developing meaningful relationships, fostering respect and creating opportunities for all First Nations' people in our community.
"This year's theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!, emphasising the need to maintain momentum in the great work being done to support reconciliation."
The Child Protection Department will co-ordinate the NAIDOC march along Tasman Terrace on Monday, July 4, from 10.30am and will host a barbecue at its premises afterwards.
Also on Monday from 12.30pm, the council has invited the community to the opening of the Nautilus Arts Centre's exhibition of First Nations artists: Through The Generations.
To be held in the centre's Rotary Gallery, the opening will be followed by a Yarning Circle, weaving and crafts, lunch, and community conversation. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.
On Wednesday, July 6, Port Lincoln Aboriginal Corporation will host its Wombat Pit Cookout with an expo for community organisations at Mallee Park Oval from 10am until 3pm.
On Thursday, July 7, there will be a kids' disco presented by SA Health from 4pm to 6pm; on Friday, July 8, a youth ball presented by West Coast Youth and Community Services'; and the NAIDOC Ball on Saturday, July 9, presented by SA Health, all at Mallee Park Football Club.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.