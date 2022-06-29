Plenty of action, fish numbers across peninsula

Plenty of good fishing around the peninsula, here's what was biting and where.
Good reports from Elliston this week. The jetty is producing good numbers of big squid and tommies to 28cm. Salmon have been caught on the local surf beaches to 3kg and are schooling up.
Other beaches worth trying for that big Salmon Competition fish are Locks Well, Camel and Talia, but most beaches are producing good fish.
The offshore fishing around Ceduna and Streaky Bay has been excellent when the swell is down.
Big nannygai, blue morwong, samson fish and gummy sharks have been filling eskies right along the coast.
King George whiting have been caught right throughout the bay.
From right in front of the town to the leases out near longnose, the whiting are there in big numbers and up to 40cm.
We have had plenty of good reports from the entrance to Dutton Bay. Goolwa cockles, squid tentacles or small soft plastics have been effective when fished in shallow water late in the afternoon or after dark.
Farm Beach has been producing some nice sized squid on jigs with 490 Glow. There are also plenty of King George whiting, garfish and tommies.
Almonta beach near Golden Island has seen plenty of schools of Australian salmon up to 4jg caught on salted pilchards and metal lures.
Offshore has seen some excellent catches of big nannygai, blue morwong, gummy and school sharks and a few big samson fish.
King George whiting have been reported in every bay in good numbers.
Both shore based and boaties have been catching plenty of fish late in the afternoon on Goolwa cockles and squid baits.
Some of the King George whiting have been up around the 46cm mark. The best reports have come from the Proper, Thistle, Louth and Bolingbroke.
Plenty of flathead are still being caught on soft plastics between Lincoln and Tumby.
Bait Junkies fished weedless, or MinnowZ and GrubZ have all been successful. Vibes like the Vibelicious have also been effective on the flatties.
Sleaford to Wanna has seen some big schools of Australian salmon between 2-4kg and a few 5kg fish in small packs. Metal lures like the Mucho Lucir, Ridgeback and Torpedos have been very effective.
Offshore has been firing around Williams and Thistle. Big blue morwong, samson fish and nannygai have all been caught on baits and jigs.
King George whiting have been reported to 45cm at the Group. It seems that there are plenty of schools around the Islands in shallow water. Late afternoon is the best time.
There are also plenty of big snook, salmon, garfish and squid to be caught.
Around Tumby the fishing has been great as well. From the jetty, there have been good squid, tommies, garfish and snook caught around the high tide.
A few flathead and yellowfin whiting have been reported around Ski Beach.
Yellowfin whiting, garfish and snook have been caught inside the harbour.
