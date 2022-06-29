Port Lincoln Times

Going bush means everything to the wild walkers from the Saltbush Orienteers, of Whyalla

COUNTRY TREK: Winners in the B division from Saltbush Orienteers, James Laurie, left, Adrian Watson and Geoff Mills.

Saltbush Orienteers tasted success amid the hills, gullies and creeks of the Eyre Peninsula relays.

