Saltbush Orienteers tasted success amid the hills, gullies and creeks of the Eyre Peninsula relays.
The yearly competition between the Whyalla and Port Lincoln orienteering clubs was on Sunday, June 19, at Casuarina Ridge, south of Iron Baron, in cloudy and, at times, windy conditions.
Advertisement
The terrain comprised many hills, gullies, creeks, some tracks and vegetation of saltbush, mallee and casuarina trees.
Teams of three competitors, starting individually at about 45 minute intervals, had to navigate courses varying in length in three classes, A about 5km, B about 4km and C about 3km.
Both clubs entered 15 people with the number in each class varying.
The Whyalla club, Saltbush, was successful in gaining overall points of 20 and Lincoln gaining 10 and this was due to Saltbush winning in the B and C classes as well as achieving second place for the A and B classes.
Highlights included the quickest-time overall being set by local Saltbush member Jason Munday on an A course in a time of 43 minutes 29 seconds.
Also on A courses close in time were Austin Clem from Lincoln in 43:35 nd Tim Ashman from Lincoln in 45:12.
Afterwards, there was a barbecue lunch at which stories were swapped by the competitors concerning their navigation of the terrain.
The presentation of the perpetual trophies (Ironstone for the fastest A team, Jade for the fastest B team, Quartz for the fastest C team, plus the overall trophy) was by Saltbush president Greg Hancock.
The full results and details of the next event are on the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page.
The next event will be a cross-country event at Wild Dog Hill on Sunday, July 3.
Travel on the road to Iron Knob and turn into the dirt road near the speedway where there will be a sign and continue travelling to Whyalla Conservation Park.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.