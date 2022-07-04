Port Lincoln Times

Senior teams play in close games at Port Lincoln Hockey

Updated July 4 2022 - 3:46am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Junior and Senior hockey teams went head to head on Saturday - The men's As Panther team had a good win over the Marauders, while the women's As Maurauders team took the win over the Panthers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.