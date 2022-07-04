Junior and Senior hockey teams went head to head on Saturday - The men's As Panther team had a good win over the Marauders, while the women's As Maurauders team took the win over the Panthers.
Under 13 girls
Flinders 3 def Wanderers 0
Goals: R.Turner 2, J.Wilson 1
Best on ground Flin: R.Turner, Z.Neate, J.Wilson
Wan: L.Bayly, E.Jones,
Marauders 3 def Panthers 0
Goals: C.Davidson 2, S.Sheehan 1
Best on ground Mar: L.Sheard, C.Davidson, S.Sheehan
Pan: L.Whillas, A.Povey, T.D.Agostini
Under 13 Boys
Wanderers 1 def Flinders 0
Goal: O.Evans
Best on ground Wan: L.Fuss, J.Fuss, A.McCarroll
Flin: J.Neate, J.Wilson, R.Turner
Marauders 2 def Panthers 0
Goals: E.Hannemann 2
Best on ground Mar: E.Hannemann, J.Hannemann, Z.Westerway
Pan: M.Lukin, R.McDonald, A.Waller
U17 Girls
Flinders 0 drew Panthers 0
Best on ground Flin: I.Stutzer, E.McMillan, S.Weir
Pan: M.Hart, M.Hyde, M.Stevens
Panthers 6 def Wanderers 0
Goals: M.Hart 2, T.Russell 1, E.Russell 2, M.Stevens 1
Best on ground Pan: M.Hart, M.Hyde, M.Stevens
Wan: T.Kilpatrick, I.Sanderson, P.Langmaid
Flinders 4 def Wanderers 0
Goals: E.McMillan 1, A.Francis 1, T.Weir, J.Wilson 1
Best on ground Flin: I.Stutzer, E.McMillan, S.Weir
Wan: T.Kilpatrick, C.Wilks, S.Sizer
Under 17 Boys
Panthers 3 def Flinders 0
Goals: R.Kammermann 1, L.Penna 2
Best on ground Pan: H.Cordell, L.Penna, R.Peel
Flin: T.Carey, H.Francis, Jack Hannemann
Wanderers 0 drew Panthers 0
Best on ground Wan: C.Rutherford, S.Langmaid, D.Giles
Pan: C.Doyle, N.Kleinig, R.Kammermann
Wanderers 3 def Flinders 1
Goals Wan: C.Rutherford 1, A.Clem 1, D.Clarke 1
Flin: C.Vanderwal 1
Best on ground Wan: J.Sherry, R.Southam, C.Rutherford
Flin: S.Weir, A.McMillan,
Women's B
Marauders ver Panthers
Marauders forfeited
Wanderers 2 drew Flinders 2
Goal Wan: E.Newland 1, P.Langmaid 1
Flin: E.McMillan 1, M.Bartel 1
Best on ground Wan: S.McCarroll, E.Costello, P.Langmaid
Flin: M.Bartel, E.Hawke, L.Hawke
Mens B
Flinders 4 def Wanderers 3
Goals Flin: D.Patterson 1, J.Braakhuis 2, J.Jones 1
Wan: G.Evans 1, A.Vanroojen 2
Best on ground Flin: S.Fuss, J.Braakhuis, J.Jones
Wan: G.Evans, R.Southam, A.Vanroojen
Marauders 4 def Panthers 1
Goals Mar: J.Brendal 1, J.Townsend 2, D.Wiseman 1
Pan: B.Wiseman 1
Women's A
Marauders 2 def Panthers 1
Goals Mar: A.Dyer 2
Pan: E.Russell 1
Best on ground Mar: A.Dyer, A.Sherry, Z.Tolley
Pan: p.Shepperd, K.Morley, M.Stevens
Wanderers 4 def Flinders 0
Goals: J.Hamilton 1, J.Eime 1, T.Thompson 2
Best on ground Wan: K.Hemming, T.Thompson
Flin: R.Ford, E.McMillan
Men's A
Panthers 2 def Marauders 1
Goals Pan: J.Townsend 1, D.Mahoney 1
Mar: A.Atkinson 1
Best on ground Pan: J.Turner, H.Stockham, D.Wiseman
Mar: J.Ambrose, J.Chester, I.Pantiyassa
Wanderers 4 def Flinders 0
Goals: J.Sherry 1, S.Vangiesen 1, J.Stockham 1, S.Fitzpatrick 1
Best on ground Wan: J.Sherry, L.Fitzpatrick, J.Stockham
Flin: L.Biddell, S.Vanderwal, C.Hawke
