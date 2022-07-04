Port Lincoln Golf Club's Ashley Durdin claimed the 2022 Eyre Peninsula Junior Golf Championship.
The event was held on Sunday July 3 in cool conditions on Durdin's home course - the 16 year old shot a respectable nett 78 from his impressive 8 handicap.
A regular A-grade competitor at PLGC, Durdin's name will be added to the prestigious shield alongside a wonderful collection of former winners including Jack Thompson, Brock Wise, Adam Hage, Brett Davies, Jayden Lloyd and Boyd McCurry.
Later this month, Durdin will join three other EP juniors to represent our region at the annual Brett Ogle Cup in the Riverland.
The Division two winner was ten-year-old Justin Marshall, also from the Port Lincoln Golf Club.
In the process, Year five student Justin qualified to represent the Eyre Peninsula at the 2022 South Australian 12 and Under School Golf Event.
This two-day tournament - formerly known as SAPSASA Golf - will be staged in Adelaide at the West Beach Parks in early September.
Congratulations to Ash, Justin and their families, and all the best for the next golfing challenges.
