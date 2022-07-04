Riders gathered at property Winndie on the weekend, owned by Greg and Robyn Packer, east of Wanilla.
The group rode on Sunday July 4 - this was a special weekend, as it was the annual junior run, a hunt which invites the younger members of the club to ride up front and lead the way for the field.
Junior Master was appointed to the very capable Lani Kemp on her mount Reggie, Lani having hunted for a fair number of years as a young junior.
Lani would have to step up being master today however, as a strong support of riders came with 26 horses making it to the run.
With one of our largest fields this year Junior Deputy Master Jordan Branson on Buttons would ride up the front and help lead the way.
The Packer's run is a very welcoming and enjoyable hunt run for new horses and riders, with smaller inviting fences along the way.
Shadya Kerley on Hunter rode behind the masters with Saraya Hardie riding Murphy up the front as well.
The four young juniors led the way, Master Kemp setting a lovely rolling pace for the field to cruise along at.
Scarlette Law rode her mount Gavin within the field going over jumps when it suited.
Scarlette taking on a bigger log in one section of run with the large array of on lookers cheering her on.
The Carpenter sisters Ashleigh and Hayley rode within the field for the first time this season.
Doing well on their mounts Miky Jay and Air. Hayley another junior rider with the field.
Mother and Daughter duo Teena and Jorja waters rode their mounts strong in the hunt.
Young Jorja keen as mustard on her pony Silver, jumping some smaller logs with a cheer of support again from all watching, couldn't wipe her smile off her face.
Tamika Berryman rode back amongst the field on her horse Lilly. Another junior out for the day clearing some larger fences behind the field.
Mother Peta Berryman on Shilioh rode with her also having a cracker of a time.
First time hunter for the season Lily Dessart also turned her new horse Ochre out.
The pair cruising at the back having a good time with no real issues.
It was good to see so many new faces for the season, especially younger riders to support for the junior run.
The weather held off for the day despite a little shower after stirrup cup. Master Kemp did well to steady the field up in sections where the ground was rather slippery.
Field Masters for the day were Grace Kemp on Moose and Karen Milnes back out on Mojo.
Both doing an excellent job to look after the larger field and help both horse and riders who needed a hand.
New Hunter Raquel Polomka rode Star in the field and did well up the rear. Sharna Hardie rode her horse Poppet within the field also and cleared some bigger obstacles.
The hunt ran smoothly with no trouble from horses or cars, with a larger array of car followers as well.
The ground wasn't too soft, so no cars needed to be pulled out today. Master Kemp filled her roll well as she spoke with confidence and was clear with her speeches.
A very well-deserved position to such a strong supporter of the hunt club over the years.
Deputy Jordan also rode well jumping up with master for some of the hunt. It was another great day of hunting.
Next weeks hunt will be held on Saturday the 9th July at Pankala, 20km north of Arno Bay.
It will commence at 1pm and we hope to see you all there. Tally ho!
