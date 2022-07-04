Port Lincoln Times

Southern Eyre Hunt Club welcome its youngest riders to it annual junior run

Updated July 4 2022 - 3:58am, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riders gathered at property Winndie on the weekend, owned by Greg and Robyn Packer, east of Wanilla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.