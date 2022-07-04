Opposition leader David Speirs has a special link to the Eyre Peninsula, thanks to Port Lincoln-based Flinders MP Sam Telfer.
In a special, wide-ranging interview, Mr Speirs said Mr Telfer was his new spokesman for regional population growth and regional planning.
"We will be bringing up these matters regularly in both parliament and with political solutions," he said.
Mr Speirs spoke at Myrtle Bank in Adelaide as votes were being cast for the Bragg by-election won narrowly by the Liberals.
He granted the interview to Australian Community Media, publisher of this newspaper, represented by South Australian Editor Greg Mayfield.
Mr Speirs, whose responses are published inside this edition of the Port Lincoln Times, said Mr Telfer was among seven country MPs on his frontbench out of a total of 15 parliamentarians.
"I have made a big focus of my time as leader in connecting with the regions," he said.
"We can provide a strong voice for regions in parliament. The government doesn't have many MPs with seats in the country.
"Since I became Opposition leader, I have visited a regional community every second week at least."
A similar interview is planned with the state government's Deputy Premier Susan Close as part of ACM's Challenging the Leaders series of reports.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
