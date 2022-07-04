The SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) has launched a new community recruitment drive as regions around the Eyre Peninsula are looking for more volunteers to come and join.
Volunteer teams at Coffin Bay, Tumby Bay, Cummins, Port Neil and surrounding areas are looking for volunteers to answer the call and join them through this community recruitment drive.
Advertisement
Volunteers, Quinn from Tumby Bay and Mandy from Coffin Bay, spoke about the benefits of becoming a SAAS volunteer as the latest SAAS campaign called 'Answer the Call' as arrived in the region.
The two local volunteers had said SAAS recruits will gain a variety of additional and transferable skills that would be useful in everyday life.
Quinn has been a volunteer for five years after a workmate said they had signed up.
"I started coming along to Monday night training sessions after work and decided I would give it a go," Quinn said.
Quinn said he had gained a number of skills around communication and working in challenging situations since becoming a volunteer with SAAS.
"Volunteering is important to me - I love being able to support someone when they need it most and help maintain the local emergency response in our community," Quinn said.
Mandy joined SAAS just over a year ago - she said she admired the work the ambulance service volunteers undertook to help her family growing up.
"Quite regularly someone in my family was on the receiving end of the services, so once I found out about volunteering it was an easy decision for me to join," Mandy said.
"Volunteering for my community is knowing that help is closer for someone when they need it."
Mandy said she had built on her knowledge around health and medicine since becoming a volunteer.
"I really enjoy our weekly trainings, they are always valuable and a bit of fun," Mandy said.
SAAS has stated that volunteers from all walks of life join up with the service, and it also stated that becoming a volunteer would assist in broadening one's skillset and recruits will have the opportunity to meet like-minded community members, and make new friends.
Quinn said the rosters are flexible, and he said the service is willing to work around one's lifestyle.
"I am able to work full-time, run a business, and volunteer around my free time when it is suitable for me," Quin said.
There's no better time to answer the call and take control in an emergency, to help save the lives of others.
Interested? Call Regional Team Leader, Chris Morgan on 0428 822 031 or the Volunteer Support Unit on 1300 175 584 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm). Or apply through the SAAS website: www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or email SAASvolunteer@sa.gov.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.