It was a close battle at Karkoo when the home team played Cummins, with Karkoo finishing strongly to take the night 19 rubbers 66 games to Cummins 11 rubbers 54 games.
Karkoo edged ahead of Cummins in the first singles round, taking it 6-22 to 4-17. The first doubles round was extremely close, with Karkoo just ahead with 3-12 to Cummins 2-10.
The second singles round once again went to Karkoo 6-19 to Cummins 4-16. Karkoo won the final tiered doubles round 4-13 to Cummins 1-11, with Karkoo winning all four of the five set matches in an extremely close battle.
Best for Karkoo with 4 wins each were Rod Pearson, Steve Fuss and Linnea Mead, while for Cummins, Lester Barnes won all 4 supported by Troy Branson and Matt Guppy with 3 wins each.
In the first round of singles, Rod Pearson of Karkoo won narrowly over Kym Wright of Cummins, 11-8, 9-11, 6-11, 11-8, 12-10.
With both players playing their first match for the season coming back from injury, Cummins' Troy Branson won over Michael Meaney 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-13, 11-6. Karkoo's Rod Pearson combined with Kaye Carter in the tiered doubles to win 11-8, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9, 13-11 over Kym Wright and Terry Sampson.
Vicki Mundy and Steve Fuss of Karkoo finished the night with a win over Ross Kerr and Matt VanLoggem 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-4, 11-1.
Yallunda Flat scored a comfortable win 22 rubbers 75 games to 8 rubbers 34 games when they played at Tumby Bay.
The first round of singles went to Yallunda Flat 7-23 to Tumby 3-13. Yallunda Flat then took a commanding lead winning the doubles round 4-13 to 1-4.
The second singles round was similar to the first, Yallunda Flat winning 7-25 to Tumby Bay 3-12. The tiered doubles round was won by Cummins 4-14 to 1-5.
Best for Yallunda Flat with 4 wins each were Tim Roediger, Wade Gray, Riki Popovic, Lisa Fitzgerald and Ben Price, while for Tumby Bay, Richard Hennell, Susan Hennell, Lyn Telfer and Emmy Hennell all won 2 each.
In the first round of singles, Riki Popovic for Yallunda Flat won a close tussle with Tristan Carr 11-13, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4.
Malvern Telfer battled hard for Tumby but just went down to Wade Gray of Yallunda Flat 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 10-12. Ken Roediger and Susan Hennell combined for Tumby Bay in the tiered doubles to win 11-9, 7-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8 over Andrew and Sally Cabot of Yallunda Flat.
Yeelanna had the bye.
