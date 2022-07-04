Port Lincoln Times

Karkoo come home strong to defeat a competitive Cummins side at Great Flinders Table Tennis

Updated July 4 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:17am
It was a close battle at Karkoo when the home team played Cummins, with Karkoo finishing strongly to take the night 19 rubbers 66 games to Cummins 11 rubbers 54 games.

Local News

