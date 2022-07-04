Wayback's A1s netball team had a win over the Imperials on the weekend, while the Wanilla Rangers and Boston game ended in a draw.
A1
Waybacks 50 Def Imperials 42
Wanilla Rangers 43 Draw Boston 43
A1 Res
St Mary's 41 Def Boston 39
Waybacks 41 Def Imperials 40
A2
Imperials 51 Def Waybacks 36
St Mary's 38 Def Wanilla Rangers Team 1 34
Wanilla Rangers Team 2 39 Def Boston 37
15/U Div 1
Waybacks 58 Def Imperials 38
Boston 56 Def Wanilla Rangers 17
15/U Div 2
St Mary's 13 Def Wanilla Rangers 9
Boston 28 Def Ravendale Storm 18
