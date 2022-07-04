Port Lincoln Times

Wayback claim victory over the Imperials by eight points in senior netball

Updated July 4 2022 - 4:20am, first published 2:23am
Wayback's A1s netball team had a win over the Imperials on the weekend, while the Wanilla Rangers and Boston game ended in a draw.

