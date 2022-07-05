Second year of 'Winter Drive' to help families doing it tough

Families going through a tough time are being helped through donations to the " Winter Drive" campaign.
Community station Radio Magic 899 has joined with West Coast Youth for a second consecutive year for the drive, which calls for donations of winter clothing and blankets, non perishable goods and household items.
This campaign will run for four weeks until July 22.
General manager at Radio Magic 899 Daren Allard said sponsors included Bear Express, Bendigo Bank, Drakes Supermarket and Priceline.
Mr Allard said one bin will filled on the first day full of donations.
"We are targeting to fill up 40 donation bins - we collect it all at the end and we take it to the Youth Hub," Mr Allard said.
"West Coast Youth will put it into boys and girls, adults and children categories - they then contact or invite families that they know need help and take what they need."
Mr Allard said if families were reluctant to collect the items, the organisation would approach them directly with offers of items.
"Statistically there is up to 500 hundred homeless people every year in Port Lincoln - homelessness might mean that they could be couch surfing and they have sort of got no fixed address," Mr Allard said.
"Other people that have got a roof over their head but are just having a hard time - if they lost their job or if they have illness or sickness in the family and it has made it hard for them to afford the basics."
Mr Allard said the radio station ran a live broadcast on site and the hosts interviewed Tony Perks from West Coast Youth.
"He talked about their programs and we also had Dylan Cowley from West Coast Youth who talked about 'Code Blue' on extreme weather nights," Mr Allard said.
"That is where they actually go out and try and find those people who are living on the streets and get them shelter for the night at least."
Mr Allard said they had filled eight bins with clothing as of July 4, but they needed donations of more non-perishable items and household goods.
"The donation points are at Bendigo Bank in Port Lincoln, Cummins and Tumby Bay as well as Drakes Foodland and Priceline in Port Lincoln or the radio station or at West Coast Youth," Mr Allard said.
"All donations should be in new or good condition - that is what we want."
