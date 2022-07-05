Port Lincoln Times

Second year of 'Winter Drive' to help families doing it tough

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:53am, first published 2:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Coast Youth's Tony Perks (left) and Magic 899's Tom Rhode outside the West Coast Youth Centre during the launch of the annual 'Winter Drive.' Photo supplied.

Families going through a tough time are being helped through donations to the " Winter Drive" campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.