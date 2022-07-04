The Port Lincoln Community was involved in its first march down the main street for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee Week since the pandemic.
Participants marched down Tasman Terrace to the park where a welcome to country was presented which included the children from the Port Lincoln Children's Centre performing songs to the crowd.
The Child Protection Department coordinated the march, as participants marched from one end of Tasman Terrace to the park where people enjoyed a barbecue after the ceremony.
Organiser and Case manager at West Coast Youth Suzanne Scanlon said she was pleased to see a large crowd of 300 people participate in the march and attend the ceremony - she said the entire week has an important message around all cultures within Australia standing as one.
"It is for everyone - we want everyone to be involved," Ms Scanlon said. "We come as one and we stand as one- that is important.
