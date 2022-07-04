Unlucky for some as thirteen players turned up for the third round of the Butler Builders trophy which is a stroke event.
It was a bitterly cold day with enough drizzly rain to keep everyone damp and frozen. Only enough for one division this week and that was easily won by Darrell Stratford with a 77/69.
He was on fire, sinking two ten meter putts and smashing his drives down the middle of the fairway.
Andrew Higgins was the runner up coming into the clubhouse with an 86/71 and Clint Lawrie got the extra ball with 83/71 on a countback.
Inclement weather got to one playing group who retired after nine holes.
Four in total can claim infamy for being fair weather golfers but truth be told, a few more wished that they were in that group.
Butler Builders longest drive was won by Andrew Higgins on the sixteenth; he also won the J.J. Trezise and Sons nearest the pin on the 11th; Bawdens Rural Supplies nearest the pin was won by David Fitzgerald on the fourth; and the Pothole Puzzler was won by Peter Couper with the most pars.
A small contingent of Tumby golfers attended the Port Neill Open the following day (after church) with varying degrees of success.
Andrew Higgins was the 'B' Grade handicap winner and also bagged the nearest to pin as well.
Peter Couper, on the other hand, achieved an incredible 141 of the beater to finish the bottom of the whole world.
This included a 20 on one hole which included a dropped ball and three out of bounds and an airy! Perhaps he should take up chess.
Congratulations to Adam Sullivan for winning the Port Neill Open needing a play off to see off Marc Chapman.
Next week will be the semi-finals of the Dunston Cup and an Ambrose for those that didn't make the cut.
The ladies are playing a par event and the Cleve Open is on this Sunday.
