The A1 Wanilla Rangers drew with Boston at Port Lincoln Netball on the weekend, as both teams scored 43.
Rangers set the pace early with the strong connection through their mid court Caitlin Wellfare, Kobi Clements and Lauren Cash who were amongst everything.
Goalers for both teams were working hard and the first half Rangers Goalers Makaya Bryant and Summer Pederson were converting a high percentage of their opportunities.
Bostons had a couple of opportunities early with turnovers however failed to capitalise on these opportunities.
Tess Watson was playing a great Captains game as was Kobi Clements for her team. Tess was out and about in the back line having a look at any high ball and cleaning up any rebound that presented.
Both teams had great passages off the centre pass and managed to control passes and feed well into circle.
Defenders Isabel East and Brooke Nisbet were able to read some beautiful intercepts but had to work hard getting these touches and to keep Rosi Hogben and Gemma De La Salle in check.
Rosi has the uncanny skill of pulling in a ball from anywhere and her timing was on song. Half time scores were Wanilla Rangers 20 to Bostons 14.
Bostons came out strong with a couple of changes which worked for them and Gracen Dyer providing stability through the Centre and feeding well into the circle.
Wanilla Rangers had made some changes to their lineup, which they took a while to settle into allowing Bostons to capitalise on turnovers converting a large portion.
Bostons were able to peg back 4 goals at three quarter break. During the half Bostons continued to put pressure on and the midcourt presence from Kyesha Vlassco getting her hand on ball.
Kobi Clements was everywhere, providing the back up in transition from defence to attack and her work rate was could not be faulted in support of the young player around her.
Bostons goallies were very accurate in the last quarter and were able to rebound missed shots to convert.
Young players in the Wanilla forward line Cash, Bryant and Pederson had to continue to find space with Watson preying on the ball.
Young players for Bostons Holly Wilson and Taya Watherston also stepped up, seeming to take it in their stride.
With the scores very close in the last hald all players lifted their work rate for their respective teams.
It was a great game of netball and the last play of the day was a penalty shot awarded to Summer Pederson, who was able to convert under pressure and draw the game 43 each.
It was a captains game, best for Rangers Kobi Clements and best for Bostons Tess Watson.
