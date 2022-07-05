Port Lincoln Times

Wanilla Rangers and Boston draw during this weekend's round of Port Lincoln Netball

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:03am
The A1 Wanilla Rangers drew with Boston at Port Lincoln Netball this week. Photo file.

The A1 Wanilla Rangers drew with Boston at Port Lincoln Netball on the weekend, as both teams scored 43.

