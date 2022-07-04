Port Lincoln Golf Club had another busy week coming into July, as members competed in a stableford event.
July 2
Advertisement
Saturday's Stableford round was sponsored by Slape Crash Repairs and 71 men and 12 women took part, including two visitors from Tea Tree Gully and Coffin Bay.
Mike Freeman won A Grade with 39 points and the score of the day, from Dan Townsend on 38. The B Grade winner was Rick Kolega with 38 from Graeme Dyke 37, and Chris Cottrell won C Grade with 38 from Ben Kotz on 37.
Rundowns went to Andrew Fraser 37, Luke Murray 36, Rex Mar tin, Chris McGown and Ryan Lack on 35 and Corey Stephens on 34.
For the women, Annette Schaefer won with 36 points from Deb Sykes 34 and the NTP winner was Reeta Devi.
NTP Winners were John Strycharski,, Josh Humphries, Ben Kotz, Geoff Nottle and Todd George, while eight par-three birdies were scored by Mike Freeman, Gavin Cheriton, Scott Lombe, Geoff Nottle, Simon Bell, Greg Barry, Darryl Scharfe and Todd George.
June 30
Thursday saw 19 women play a Stableford competition on a cold showery day, sponsored by Port Lincoln Food Warehouse and Lincoln Aluminium and Glass.
Liz Weatherspoon with 38 points counted out Jo Higgins, with rundowns going to Diana Laube, Kaye Jaensch and Heather Darley, all on 32 points.
NTP Winner was Jacqui McNamara.
June 29
Wednesday's Men's Mid-Week Stableford competition was sponsored by Kim Clarke Construction and there were 61 players with a visitor from Coffin Bay.
On 39 points, Jake Murray counted out Trent Bradford to win A Grade, Bill Healy on 38 won B Grade from Dave Batterbury and Chris Cottrell on 36 won C Grade from Graeme Parker.
Rundowns went to Dan Townsend on 39, Taylor Ford and Dave Bellchambers on 36, Greg Barry 35 and Wayne Smith scored 33 points.
NTP Winners were Trent Bradford, Chris Brooks, Scott Lombe, Derek Williams, Rex Bichard and Ryan Cottrell, and there were nine par-three birdies scored, coming from Greg Barry, Kris Bunder, Ryan Cottrell (twice), Matt Parker, Scott Lombe, Chris Brooks, Geoff Nottle and Peter Leahy.
June 27
The second round of the Lower EP Women's Pennants was hosted on Monday by Coffin Bay.
June 26
Advertisement
Lincoln Meat Services sponsored Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition, won by Daniel Mengis on 36 from Ashley Durdin, with Scott Lombe on 34 the best of the rest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.