Port Lincoln Times

Parkinson's Disease support group welcomes guest speaker Sue Sharrad

Updated July 5 2022 - 6:59am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eyre Peninsula Support Group guest speaker Sue Sharrad (left) with group member from Tumby Bay Tash Clark. Photo supplied.

The Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group held two informations sessions, which involved guest speaker Sue Sharrad from Adelaide.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.