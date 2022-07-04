The Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group held two informations sessions, which involved guest speaker Sue Sharrad from Adelaide.
Ms Sharrad has been described by leaders of the group as a long time supporter and friend of the group, and the sessions held on Tuesday June 28 had over 80 people attend in total.
Ms Sharrad was the former Parkinson's disease Nurse Consultant with the Rural Support Service and is currently a senior lecturer at the University of SA Clinical and Health Sciences Academic Unit.
Among the attendees at the sessions were Parkinson's Disease sufferers, their carers and family members, Care provider agencies, NDIS personnel and interested community members.
The support group's aim was to raise awareness and support through the sessions for Parkinson's in country areas as happens in MND, cancer and other well known diseases/illnesses.
Ms Sharrad explained in layman's terms the complexities of the disease, as she spoke about how Parkinson's is a neuro degenerative disease which cannot be halted - symptoms differ from person to person, as each patient requires different medications and care.
Ms Sharrad said there is evidence to suggest two and a half hours a week of moderate intensity exercise, enough to make you 'pant', is being recommended.
The Hospital Research Foundation - Parkinson's are funding a one-hour gym session in both Tumby Bay and Port Lincoln once a week during term time.
Ms Sharrad answered questions from attendees, as she covered a variety of topics such as Hospital care, as she discussed increasing the awareness of staff on the importance of medication times, mobility/feeding difficulties - these are all not part of general nursing training and so is up to patient/carer to ensure this happens sometimes.
Deep Brain Stimulation was also discussed, as group member Tash Clark shared her journey of how the electrodes are placed in the brain and the leads fed to a battery inserted in the chest.
She showed her equipment necessary to keep her battery charged - the group also discussed device assisted therapies such as infusion pumps for the administration of anti-Parkinson's medications.
The connection between genetics and the disease was also discussed, as it was noted that there is a possibility that there is a 15% increased chance of developing the disease if a first degree relative has been diagnosed with the condition.
Ms Sharrad said other countries provide alternative modes of management of the disease offering interdisciplinary care for newly diagnosed sufferers.
The group has shared a link to the UK Parkinson's website which has proven to be extremely helpful for members.
The group has also notified its members about a new app for Young Onset Parkinson's - YOP-X App - describing it as a valuable tool for working with NDIS.
Ms Clark thanked Ms Sharrad for her continued support on EP and presented her with one of our purple hoodies (which she absolutely loved ).
For more information Contact Ms Clark on 0438 269 502
Join the support group meetings on the last Tuesday morning of each month alternating between Tumby Bay and Port Lincoln.
