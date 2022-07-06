Port Lincoln Times

House of the week | 1 Orabanda Drive

July 6 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With views to delight, this modern and spacious home is all you ever needed

3 Beds | 2 Bath | 2 Car

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.