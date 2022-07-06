With views to delight, this modern and spacious home is all you ever needed

3 Beds | 2 Bath | 2 Car
Advertisement
This stunning three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits on an elevated corner lot and is sure to tick every box on your dream property wish list.
This stunning home is crafted to take full advantage of the shimmering ocean views with large windows and an effortless indoor-outdoor flow that connects you to the covered alfresco.
The living areas are open and light-filled and even the most fastidious foodie will feel drawn to the impeccable chef's kitchen. Here, sweeping waterfall-edge benchtops and an abundance of storage will make cooking for friends and family a joy plus there's a suite of quality appliances, a dishwasher, a tiled backsplash, and a good-size pantry.
The eager cook can show off their culinary skills while chatting with friends in the open dining area before moving outside to the covered alfresco. With show-stopping views that provide the ideal backdrop to your next get-together plus there's a ceiling fan and a built-in barbeque with a rangehood.
The family-friendly location and peaceful neighbourhood will appeal to a wide variety of buyers as will the close proximity to a host of amenities. Only moments from the Lincoln garden reserve and Port Lincoln Health and Hospital service, while a selection of schools is nearby including Port Lincoln High school. You can be in the heart of Port Lincoln in just minutes with shops, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment all at your fingertips.
Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and home
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.