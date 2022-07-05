Wayback defeated the Imperials in the A1 on Wednesday.
The match was played on Wednesday June 29 at 6.30pm, as Waybacks kindly agreed to play mid-week as the Imperials coach and three juniors were unavailable on Saturday 2nd July due to attending the Adelaide Thunderbirds Talent Academy camp in Adelaide.
With several interested onlookers braving the cold and wet conditions Waybacks started with Mason in GA and Eatts GS.
The first part of the quarter both sides traded goals, young Robinson in GS for Imperials putting up some confident shots.
Unforced errors crept into the Imperials game, along with Waybacks attack on the ball and strong defence of Moore in C, at the break they found themselves 5 goals behind Waybacks.
Imperials made two changes bringing Morgan into GA and Siegert taking WD, both players making their presence felt.
The Imperials side tightened their defensive effort with Harris and McDonald in circle defence increasing their pressure saw them create opportunities and half time score was 22 all.
Waybacks Gray in GK left the court with an injury during the third quarter, and Imperials made some more positional changes. Both sides were goal for goal and at three-quarter time the score remained tied at 33 all.
In the final quarter Imperials once again made changes. Waybacks attacking line found another gear and dominated the 15 minutes, winning the game 50 to 42.
