Port Lincoln Chief Executive Matthew Morgan raises big funds through 'CEO Sleep Out'

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:58am, first published 4:49am
Port Lincoln Vinnies volunteers Jane Venning (left), Alicia Griffiths, Naomi Sayers and Julie Lihou with Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan who recently participated in the 'CEO Sleep Out' - he allocated all of the funds raised to Port Lincoln Vinnies. Photo Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan has raised over $8000 for 'Vinnies' through this year's 'CEO Sleep Out.'

