Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan has raised over $8000 for 'Vinnies' through this year's 'CEO Sleep Out.'
The CEO Sleep Out involved around 100 other business leaders from across South Australia, as the group slept out the back of the SA Museum in Adelaide on Friday June 23 to raise funds and awareness around homelessness - Mr Morgan will donate all of his raised funds to the 'Vinnies' in Port Lincoln.
Mr Morgan thanked everyone for their generous support, as over 40 people donated - the CEO had raised just over $8300 as of Tuesday July 5.
He had also had prizes donated to the fundraising effort from Calypso Star Charters and Eastern Peake Wines - if people donated over a specific amount, they would be in the running to win the prizes.
Mr Morgan said he had the opportunity to meet SA premier Peter Malinauskas, who drew the winners of the prizes from Mr Morgan's fundraising endeavour on the night out of hat - the CEO recorded the moment the winners were drawn and posted it on his Facebook page.
"It was a fantastic experience - I learnt a lot about some of the issues facing those who need help within the community, broadly across the state and across the country but more importantly to raise that money that comes here to Port Lincoln," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said the weather was mild on the night.
"I had a sleeping bag had a pillow, a piece of cardboard a small tarp and some gaffa tape," Mr Morgan said.
"We did not get as much rain as we got last year but we did get some rain at about 4:00am."
Mr Morgan said he gained a broader understanding of homelessness throughout the experience.
"We all see homelessness within the communities from time to time but I think there are a lot of families who are on the brink of homelessness and they just need that support," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said he gained an understanding of how important services such as Vinnies and other organisations are to the community, as some community members are unable to access social welfare.
"Whether it is skilled refugees coming into the country and they cannot access Centrelink or other welfare payments they do rely heavily on these services," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said he was pleased to see the Port Lincoln Vinnies receive the funds - he said the team at the Port Lincoln Vinnies will discuss where the funds will be allocated to and they will consider how it could best benefit the community.
