The Lincoln Knights dominate in round eight with ten goal haul against SEKOL Masters

Updated July 6 2022 - 1:11am, first published July 5 2022 - 11:30pm
Lincoln Knights had a big win over SEKOL Masters in round eight of Port Lincoln Soccer this week with a 10 goal haul, as the Masters finished with two. Photo file.

Lincoln Knights had a big win over SEKOL Masters in round eight of Port Lincoln Soccer this week with a 10 goal haul, as the Masters finished with two.

