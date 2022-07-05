Lincoln Knights had a big win over SEKOL Masters in round eight of Port Lincoln Soccer this week with a 10 goal haul, as the Masters finished with two.
Lincoln City Raiders defeated South Coast in the seniors, as the final scores were three to one.
Under 9's
Lincoln City Raiders 2 versus South Coast 1
Goal scorers: LCR Aston Castley; SC Connor Thompson.
Lincoln Knights 1 versus SEKOL Masters 5
Goal scorers: LK Mekye Furth; SM Nikolas Bolenski 4, Sebastian Satalic.
Under 11's
Lincoln City Raiders 3 versus South Coast 0
Goal scorers: LCR Brandyn Spriggs, Ryder Patakakis, Kai Cunningham.
Lincoln knights 3 versus SEKOL Masters 5
Goal scorers: LK Gabriel Treagus 2, Louis Wohling; SM Ewan Butterworth 2, Lenny Smith 2, Josh Van-Riet.
Under 13's
Lincoln City Raiders 0 versus South Coast 7
Goal scorers: SC Isaiah Spinks 5, Connor Jacobs, Jayden Wilsden.
Best players: Isaiah Spinks, Will Fraser, Poppy Stoddard.
Lincoln Knights 0 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: SM Beau Ives, Santo Hayman.
Best players: Alice Bolenski, James Hore, Beau Ives.
Under 16's
Lincoln City Raiders 5 versus South Coast 7
Goal scorers: LCR Bradley Jacobs 5; SC Luke Pearce 2, Jasper Panizzolo 2, Tiarnan Cochrane 2, Isaiah Spinks.
Best players: Luke Pearce, Bradley Jacobs, Jett Clements.
Lincoln Knights 8 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: LK Ethan Franklin 5, Luke Hennell, Hilary Hore, Daniel Blewit; SM Evan Lukin, Sam Lydeamore.
Best players: Ethan Franklin, Sam Lydeamore, Marli Furth.
Seniors
Lincoln City Raiders 3 versus South Coast 1
Goal scorers: LCR Jye Nixon 2, Deven Canty; SC Kane Ingerson.
Best players: Jye Nixon, Leon Duns, Marc Joosten.
Lincoln Knights 10 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: LK Charlie Price 3, Francis Ramoni 2, Meek Hagaria 2, Dan Harders, Ethan Franklin, OG Matt Fagan; SM Carl Semmler, Hakan Turkmen.
Best players: Henry Price, Charlie Price, Con Kapnistis.
Raiders vs South Coast
Sundays first game saw second placed Lincoln City Raiders vs third placed South Coast
Raiders were looking to continue their strong recent form by winning 3 in a row
The game started with South Coast controlling the game from the start making some fantastic chances but just failing to put them away due to some great defence from Raiders stalwarts Tristan Mallard and Marc Joosten.
The Coast looked lively throughout and seemed to have City on the back foot at every opportunity the first half ended at 0-0.
The second half was an absolute change of pace as the raiders awoke from their first half slumber to put a couple of close shots on goal.
The first breakthrough came from South Coasts Kane Ingerson who chipped the raiders keeper with a beautiful finish.
As the game kicked off Raiders fired again and equalised immediately through their captain Deven Canty who with a stellar run making it 1-1
Jye Nixon for Raiders had been playing brilliantly all day was rewarded with an excellent left foot finish in the box to make it 2-1 Raiders.
A few minutes later it was that man Nixon again with a driving run and low hard scoring shot to make it 3-1 raiders.
In the end it was another strong win to raiders and a valiant effort from South Coast.
Player of the Match was Jye Nixon.
