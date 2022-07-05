Deputy Premier Susan Close admits she is a "greeny".
And that means she wants the best outcome for a controversial proposal for a water plant near Port Lincoln.
She said it was widely agreed that there should be such a desalination plant on Eyre Peninsula to prevent groundwater being drained.
The production of five gigalitres of water would dramatically reduce the risk posed to the Uley Basin - which now supplies six gigalitres - and the River Murray - which provides two gigalitres - as sources for the peninsula.
"The plant will make a significant contribution to water sustainability on the peninsula," she said.
She will visit the area before any decision is made on a location for the plant by the state government.
The SA Water Board would listen to former Flinders MP and chairman of the site selection committee Peter Treloar's recommendations first.
Four sites have been short-listed.
Ms Close is no stranger to the peninsula, having protested there some years ago as a self-confessed "greeny" against proposals for oil drilling in the Great Australian Bight.
She said cost would be a factor in determining the best outcome for the water plant proposal.
"It has community support and there is an enormous responsibility," she said.
"It seems to be generally accepted that there is to be one on the peninsula."
Protests have been staged in Port Lincoln against the proposal and T-shirts were made to proclaim opposition.
Independent South Australian Senator Rex Patrick joined the protesters.
Many people living on the peninsula have strong beliefs about the need to protect the environment.
Subject to development and environmental approvals, building of the new desalination plant could begin mid-2023 with first water to be delivered by the end of 2024.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
