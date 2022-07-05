Port Lincoln Times

Tasman Roosters take a big win over Wayback Demons at Ravendale

Updated July 6 2022 - 1:16am, first published July 5 2022 - 10:33pm
Tasman had a big 101 point win over Wayback at Ravendale Sporting Complex on the weekend.

