Tasman had a big 101 point win over Wayback at Ravendale Sporting Complex on the weekend.
The Roosters got off to a good start, as they scored four goals six for the quarter and kept Wayback to just one point for the quarter.
Tasman continued to pile on the goals in the second, as they scored another six goals three and kept the demons goalless once again, as Wayback scored two point for the quarter - the scores at half time were 10.9 to 0.3.
The Roosters continued to grow in the third as the team scored eight goals four and continued to keep their opposition goalless.
The Demons scored four goals in the final term, and kept the Roosters to one goal three in the final term - the final scores were 19.6 to 4.5.
Best players for Tasman were Tyson Jenner, Billy Haebich, Toby Casanova, Kodee Spry and Jacob Stoll.
Casanova and Brent Harris kicked four for the game, while Cooper Perham had three.
Haebich, Tyson Collins and Justin Thompson had two each - Tyler Penwright and Jackson Tansell had one each for the game.
Jonty Seal, James Blewit, Riley Hatcher, Jack Hegarty and Isaac Grima were best players for the Demons.
Seal kicked two of Wayback's goals, while Archie Aldridge and Beau Sampson had one each.
