Discover what's on around the region

Toddler fun
Cummins Baby Bounce
Friday July 8, Cummins School Community Library, 9.30am-10am. All welcome.
Sew together
Cea-Side Stitchers
Friday, July 8, Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, 9am-12pm , anyone interested in quilting, sewing or needlework is encouraged to go along. Bring your machine or knitting. All welcome.
Come for a ride
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, July 9, Bikes by the Bay, the group of cyclists meet at the Tumby Bay jetty at 8.30am before taking a casual bike ride in and around Tumby Bay .The group gather after for drinks at the local cafes.
Join the movement
Port Lincoln Scout Group
Monday, July 11, Port Lincoln Scout Hall, group sessions with Cubs and Joeys starting from 4.30pm-6pm, followed by Scouts from 6pm-8pm
MUSIC, STORIES
Mainly Music program
Tuesday, July 12, Port Lincoln Salvation Army, 10am-11.30am, $3 session, for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers and their parents with music, stories, activities, www.mainlymusic.org/new-to-mainly-music
Good read
Book Club at Tumby Bay
Tuesday, July 12, Tumby Bay Library, 28 West Tce, 7pm-8pm, For more information 8688 2471 or tumby.bay@plain.sa.gov.au
Dinosaur session
'Deadly Dinosaur' library school holiday activity
Wednesday, July 13, Port Lincoln Library, 2pm-3pm, Free 'Deadly Dinosaurs' interactive session by Children's University. Call 8621 2345 or email ptlincolnlibrary@plcc.sa.gov.au to register.
Be amazed
'Amazing Astronomy' library school holiday activity
Thursday, July 14, Port Lincoln Library, 11am-12pm, Free 'Amazing Astronomy' interactive talk by Children's University. Contact 8621 2345 or email ptlincolnlibrary@plcc.sa.gov.au to register.
Caring, sharing
Creating Connections
Thursday, July 14, 'Meditation and Mindfulness' free event for residents of Lower Eyre Peninsula council aged over 55. Bookings essential call 8676 0400.
Market fair
Pt Lincoln Market
Sunday, July 17, Nautilus Theatre, 66 Tasman Terrace, 9am-2pm, great variety of stalls, arts, crafts and much more, new stall holders welcome. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lincolnfamilymarket/
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send your event to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week prior to publication.
