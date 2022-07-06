The Port Lincoln Aboriginal Corporation hosted its 'Wombat Pit Cook Out' at Mallee Park as a part of bringing the community together to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
A number of local service providers and various stalls provided information about services that help people, as well as activities including different on-site artwork for people to engage in and jumping castles for children to enjoy.
Evelyn Walker, First Nations Engagement Officer at the City of Port Lincoln, was pleased that groups of school students and the community turned up for the event.
Ms Walker said NAIDOC Week was about coming together and celebrating this time together.
"All the services in the community are working together and marching together," Ms Walker said. "There was a march on Monday and there was a good turn out for that as well."
Ms Walker was involved in a stall on the day where creative pieces were being woven through Country Arts SA.
"The Port Lincoln City Council has got their stall on as well and they are able to talk about the Reconciliation Plan for this year," Ms Walker said.
Ms Walker said those involved in the cook out at the wombat pit were doing a great job.
"That is a yearly tradition - I think the committee have done well this year and they have brought everyone together in the midst of COVID-19 - it is a very good turn out," Ms Walker said.
Jermaine Miller from the Aboriginal Health Service was one of the cooks at the wombat pit - he said it was an early start for him and his colleague to begin preparing the traditional food.
"We have come in at about 7am to start the fire and put some of the meat on including the kangaroo tails and kangaroo stews," Mr Miller said.
Other traditional foods were also available.
Mr Miller said he was proud to be celebrating the "oldest living culture" as part of NAIDOC Week.
"Today is probably the biggest day of the week with the cook out - the whole community comes out which is a good thing," Mr Miller said.
Mr Miller said it was a great opportunity to try traditional foods
"We get a band of guys that go out every now and then and share out some of the meat - a day like this for the whole community it means a lot," Mr Miller said.
