Frost and fog hit coastal towns in South Australia on Wednesday, July 6.
At Ceduna and other Eyre Peninsula locations, an icy mantle was discovered by morning risers. It was minus-3.7C in Ceduna.
Photos taken of the ice were supplied to Australian Community Media, publisher of this newspaper and online site, by Andrew Brooks, of Ceduna.
Fog cloaked Port Pirie in the Upper Spencer Gulf in the morning.
Jim Stevenson took some photographs while out walking his dog about 6.30am.
For Wednesday, the weather bureau forecasted partly cloudy conditions on the West Coast with areas or morning frost as well as patchy fog in the morning, mostly east of Ceduna.
Daytime maximum temperatures about 17C were predicted.
The bureau predicts the chance of frost west of Ceduna early Thursday morning and a chance of morning fog on the West Coast.
The chance of more morning fog is forecast for the West Coast on Friday.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to about 4C with daytime temperatures reaching about 16C.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
