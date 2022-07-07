There have been generations of Eyre Peninsula netballers who have lined up to compete in the Pedler Cup and this year they will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.
The annual Pedler Cup will kick off at Port Lincoln's Ravendale Sporting Complex this weekend in what is it's 61st year - it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.
The first Pedler Cup was in 1961 which coincided with football tournament, the Kinlough Cup - the cup involved teams aged 15 and under.
There will be a memorabilia display at Port Lincoln Netball Clubrooms, which will allow people to see the history of the carnival with a display of past winning-team photos.
Organisers have also set up a lunch for the Pedler family and Port Lincoln Netball Association life members.
Gates will open at 9am on Saturday, July 9 with an opening ceremony from 9.30am at the netball courts involving the Pedler family.
The first round will begin at 10am with finals commencing for division two at 2.30 pm and the division one competition at 3:10pm The Kinlough Cup as well as the Pedler Cup and shield will be presented to the winners at the netball courts around 4.30pm.
President of the Port Lincoln Netball Association Joanne Franklin said she had coached 10 different Pedler Cup events and she had won six of them.
She said she was excited to be a part of the hosting city for 2022.
Mrs Franklin said the Pedler Cup was originally organised in Cummins by the Pedler family who were based in the Great Flinders area.
She said the family wanted to encourage young netballers and footballers from across the Eyre Peninsula to compete on the same day.
In 1968 the Pedler family introduced a shield as well as a cup and as a result new divisions were created.
"The Pedler Cup is presented to the division one winners and the Pedler Shield is delivered to the division two winners," Ms Franklin said.
The venue for the cup changes each year as towns share hosting.
"We are down to five teams - we invited Whyalla in 2013 because football Whyalla was part of the Port Adelaide back then - we were Port Adelaide area," Ms Franklin said.
"They invited them to play Kinlough Cup and we invited them to play in the Pedler Cup."
Whyalla joined the event after the Roxby Downs team left, and the team has remained a part of it despite their area moving to Norwood.
Organiser of the Pedler Cup this year Bec Bruce said she had seen associations come and go over the years.
"We had Mid West which folded and they have spread between Far West and Mid West which have been amalgamated," Ms Bruce said.
"Surrounds of Ceduna have amalgamated to make Western Eyre and the other part of Mid West have joined with Eastern Eyre."
Ms Bruce said the event was a wonderful opportunity for young sportspeople to showcase their skills.
"The Pedler family are still quite involved in what we do and they are invited every year to come and present," Ms Bruce said.
Ms Franklin said it would be exciting to see coaches return to the event who were once players.
"They have either been coaches, umpires or they have gone onto play state - these have included Jenny Borlase, Lauren Nourse and Hannah Petty," Ms Franklin said.
Ms Franklin said Netball SA's Roz Fraser and State under 17 coach Lee-Anne Cummins will be present at the event as special guests, which will enable associations to showcase their talent.
"On Sunday they are also running a Coach the Coach course upstairs at Ravendale Sporting Complex starting at 10am," Ms Franklin said.
