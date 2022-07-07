Port Lincoln Times

Generations of Eyre Peninsula netballers line up to mark 60th anniversary of Pedler Cup

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:58am, first published July 7 2022 - 10:37pm
The Great Flinders Basketball team won the first Pedler Cup in 1961 - the team included Elizabeth Lewis (back left), Stella Modra, Leonie Skipworth, Judith Dodge, vice captain Lorraine Greenshields (front left), Captain Betty Hughes and Beryl Trigg. Photo supplied.

There have been generations of Eyre Peninsula netballers who have lined up to compete in the Pedler Cup and this year they will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.

