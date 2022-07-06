4 expert tips for choosing a winning bet in greyhound racing

While greyhound racing is fun, it's important to remember that greyhound racing is still gambling. There's no foolproof way of ensuring your winnings, but there are tips that can help. Photo: Adobe Stock

If you're just starting to learn about greyhound racing now, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of the information available. While greyhound racing is fun, it's important to remember that greyhound racing is still gambling. There's no foolproof way of ensuring your winnings.

However, some tips can help make the odds be in your favour when it comes to greyhound racing. In this article, you'll get to know five expert hacks for choosing a winning bet, as well as what greyhound racing entails.

What is greyhound racing?

Greyhound racing is a popular sport in Australia that involves dogs running around an oval track at high speeds.

Greyhounds are born with the ability to run fast, but their trainers make them even faster through training. They also teach them how to run in straight lines, so they don't run into things, like walls or fences, while on the track. Greyhound races take place indoors or outdoors at tracks across countries, including the United States.

Expert tips for choosing a winning bet in greyhound racing

Greyhound betting is fun, especially when you know exactly what you should do. Here are some tips for choosing a winning bet:

When you bet on greyhound racing, the draw is one of the most critical factors determining which dog will win. Photo: Adobe Stock

1. Check the trap draws

Checking the trap draw is one of the most important things you can do as a greyhound racing fan. The trap draw is the order in which the dogs enter their starting boxes (also known as traps), and it's often used to predict results for upcoming races.

To check a trap draw, you'll need to find out what it says about each dog's chances of winning before placing your bet. The order in which they're released depends on their odds and how much money has been bet on them.

The higher-priced dogs will generally be released earlier than lower-priced dogs, which means they'll have quite the advantage.

When you bet on greyhound racing, the draw is one of the most critical factors determining which dog will win. The draw is how the racing officials determine which dog goes first and last at the starting gate. Their position in the draw determines the order of the dogs in each race.

The draw is significant because it helps level the playing field between all the greyhounds competing in a particular race. When you place a bet on one of these dogs, you're essentially betting on how well they'll do in their race.

2. Consider the different racing factors

When you're picking your race, there are a few things to keep in mind to help you decide which dog is going to run the fastest.



The first is to consider the distance of the race and the surface on which it's run. Another consideration to make when picking a race is to look at the age of each greyhound.



Older dogs tend to be slower than younger ones, but they can experience significant improvement over time if they've been training well and receiving regular exercise.



It's also essential to look at past performances of each dog's trainer, as they'll give you a sense of how consistent their strategies tend to be over time.

3. Check head-to-head records for form

The importance of form can't be overstated. In order to ace your bet, you need to look at the results of previous races.



In greyhound racing, these can often be found by looking for head-to-head records of each dog on a betting website. Head-to-head records show whether a pair of dogs have met before, as well as the results in each race in which they competed against each other.

However, you must also determine how long ago those races were because, sometimes, one dog might run extremely well one week, and not be able to do so next time.

4. Invest in speed ratings

In addition to searching for the dog with the most wins, it's also essential to consider the speed ratings.



Such ratings range from numbers 1 to 100, indicating how fast each greyhound runs in their lifetime.



These numbers are calculated by considering how many races each dog has run, how many laps they ran in those races, and at what time of day (most tracks have different starting times that they use various daytime or night-time lighting).

If you're looking to make some serious money, you need to take your betting seriously. You need to put in the time and effort, and do your research. You're guaranteed to know the greyhounds with the best chances of winning with the help of these tips.