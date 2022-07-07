Port Lincoln Times

'Sea-changers' and 'tree-changers' heading for the Eyre Peninsula coastal town of Ceduna

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 7 2022 - 3:59am, first published 12:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOWN: Andrew Brooks, of the Ceduna Visitor Information Centre, can help newcomers find their way around.

The Eyre Peninsula coastal town of Ceduna has claimed national fame as a destination for "sea-changers" and "tree-changers".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.