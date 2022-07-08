Port Lincoln photographer Jon Galpin has captured seals swimming on their side within ten metres of the shore at Billy Lights point.
Mr Galpin said it looked as if the seals were syncronised swimming - however, they had their flippers pointing skywards and were sleeping.
Advertisement
"They shut down half their brain when sleeping and the flipper in the air monitors the wind," Mr Galpin said.
Mr Galpin captured the New Zealand fur seals on Friday July 1 during his morning walk on the Parnkalla Trail.
"They are not uncommon in South Australia and there is a small colony not too far from Port Lincoln," Mr Galpin said.
"I have noticed over the years the numbers in both the Australian sea lions and New Zealand fur seals climbing - I dare say that is where they normally live or hang around."
Mr Galpin said he would usually venture out to different areas to capture his photos early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
"These times are the best for taking photos and certainly to capture bird life," Mr Galpin said.
Mr Galpin said he had seen seals in this position in the water for long periods throughout the day.
"I do not know if that is their normal habit or not but I have seen them sleep all day...I dare say the other half of the brain monitors what is going on around them," Mr Galpin said.
"I have seen a few sharks there over the years and the seals do go to sea at times for weeks on end but they would have returned to the seal colony later on in the day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.