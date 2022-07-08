Port Lincoln Times

Jon Galpin gets up close to snap New Zealand fur seals fur seals at Billy Lights Point

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 8 2022 - 3:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln photographer Jon Galpin has captured seals swimming on their side within ten metres of the shore at Billy Lights point.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.