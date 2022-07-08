Port Lincoln Times

Lower Eyre Coast Care work with Lake Wangary School students to rejuvenate Greenly Beach

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:09am, first published 2:16am
Lower Eyre Coastcare volunteers Geraldine Turner (left), Taleah Turner, Kym Montoya, Kerryn McEwan, Paul Smith and Allison Smith at Greenly Beach where volunteers planted over 1300 trees to rejuvinate the area. Photo supplied

School students have helped to plant 1300 trees to rejuvenate Beach as part of a project with Lower Eyre Coast Care Association.

