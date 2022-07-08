School students have helped to plant 1300 trees to rejuvenate Beach as part of a project with Lower Eyre Coast Care Association.
This is the sixth year the association has run this project - the planting day was originally planned for Sunday June 19 but was delayed until July 3 because of bad weather.
Lake Wangary School teacher Luke Rowe and his students helped with the project where volunteers planted 1000 seedlings in two and a half hours on Sunday.
Some of the volunteers came out to the site earlier to plant 300 seedlings.
Chair of the association Kerryn McEwan said Greenly Beach was a big part of the locals' lives who enjoy fishing, surfing and going to the beach.
"Increasingly over the past few years it has been visited by a lot of tourists - it is over loved at the moment and so we have been tree planting and doing some work to keep vehicles off the vegetation," Ms McEwan said.
"The Coast Care volunteers collect local native seeds from along that coastline then together with the Lake Wangary School we grow those seedlings in the nursery at the school."
Ms McEwan said around 60 students were involved.
"We sow those seeds into the tubes which become the plants that we put back in at Greenly Beach," Ms McEwan said.
"The environmental degradation at Greenly has taken place over decades - it goes way back to over grazing and more recently it is off road vehicles but a lot of it is just environmental too."
Ms McEwan said Greenly Beach was an extremely harsh site due to the wind and recovery was happening very slowly.
"We are just giving nature a helping hand while also trying to protect the vegetation that is there," Ms McEwan said.
"It is very encouraging that we get a lot of families with young children come."
Ms McEwan said the association was about to begin planting for next year's project at Greenly Beach.
"We see the planting days at Greenly going on for some time yet - there is a huge area that needs revegetation. It is an ongoing cycle for many years to come," Ms McEwan said.
Ms McEwan said the association was also currently working with the District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula on ways to keep vehicles in the allocated car parks.
Discussions had been held around defining car parks with large rocks.
"There is in the future more rock work going out there and fencing to rearrange some of the tracks and to keep vehicles off the vegetation," Ms McEwan said.
"The Lake Wangary students are working on projects to do some signage out there to both show that the work is being undertaken there to protect the vegetation."
Owner of Lincoln Surf Rashelle Kroemer has designed t-shirts to sell through her shop that displayed the importance of the project, with $5 from each sale being going back into the project.
Ms Kroemer said the design on the back of the t-shirt represented the Greenly mountains.
"The words Love and Protect symbolise looking after our coast," Ms Kroemer said.
She said the project was costly and relied on volunteers help and donations.
"The tees have been pretty popular - I think once people know the story behind it and what it is actually going towards it really creates that interest," Ms Kroemer said.
"We just wanted to be a voice and use our platform to help educate the youth of tomorrow to look after our coast."
Ms Kroemer said the students from the school had been learning about tips for people visiting the area and camping out, particularly around protecting the vegetation, as they displayed posters about what they had learnt in Lincoln Surf.
