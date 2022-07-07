Many people are trading the hustle-and-bustle of capital cities for South Australia's country towns.
But new Opposition regional population growth spokesman Sam Telfer says the state government "simply isn't keeping up" with the booming demand for services.
A report by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute shows regional migration is at a five-year high around Australia with Ceduna, Mount Gambier and Port Augusta the top three areas with the biggest growth rates in the 12 months to March, 2022.
The number of city-slickers making a "sea-change" to Ceduna in that time was more than double that of the previous year with regional migration to the town jumping a 114 per cent.
That was followed by Mount Gambier at 85 per cent and Port Augusta at 74 per cent.
Mr Telfer said that despite this huge influx, funding for regional initiatives in Premier Peter Malinauskas' first Budget had "fallen spectacularly short".
"Of the $7.83 billion budgeted for roads in the next four years just $467.4 million is going towards those in our regions - a tiny six per cent," he said.
"Labor has also failed to ease cost-of-living pressures for sick country patients who rely on the Patient Assistance Transport Scheme, rejecting calls to double the fuel subsidy to 32 cents per kilometre - a commitment made by the former Liberal government."
He said the government must provide adequate support for country centres.
"It is wonderful to see so many young families choosing to make regional SA their home, but there is no doubt this influx creates added strain on infrastructure and services," he said.
"Those living in our regions shouldn't be put at a disadvantage and Labor must keep up with the growing demand."
A government spokesman Mr Telfer should explain why former Liberal state and federal governments had "dropped the ball so badly in the regions", leading to huge voting swings against his party in once-safe country seats.
He said Mr Telfer's party had presided over a doctor shortage in the regions so bad that his fellow Liberal MPs described it as being akin to "third world conditions".
The government was working with communities at various levels including through Country Cabinets which had already been held in Mount Gambier with another planned for the Upper Spencer Gulf in September.
The Budget had provided an extra $1.49 billion in new measures for the country.
This large-scale regional investment would help improve the health, safety and environment in regional communities.
A total of $305.7 million would be spent on regional health to see more hospitals and health infrastructure, more doctors, improved mental health services and better drug and alcohol rehabilitation
The regional ambulance service would receive $58.6 million for more paramedics and new and improved ambulance stations.
There was significant investment in regional roads in partnership with the Commonwealth, including:
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
