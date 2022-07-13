Green, food and compostables key parts of Port Lincoln waste strategy

Reducing the amount of green, compostables and food waste in regular bins is a key feature of a long-term strategy on waste being looked at by Port Lincoln City Council.
Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said that a kerbside audit from 2017 found that around 30 per cent of waste was green and organics, much of which finds its way into landfill.
Advertisement
Composting facilities and other ways of handling green waste would be looked at as part of a long term waste management strategy.
The council has a kerbside service which consists of a weekly household waste collection and a fortnightly recycling collection.
Mr Morgan said council would look at whether kerbside green waste collection could be an option and "how we assist people deal with hard rubbish disposal from their properties as well".
"One of the challenges in regional areas is economy of scale when you are dealing with things like removing compostable or organic waste from bin collection services - it just is not there," Mr Morgan said.
"We will address how they get into landfill or how we get them out of landfill to be more precise, look at any social enterprise that could potentially support that as well as looking at some basic aspects, for example recycling and how we increase recycling, hard waste collection as well"
A number of workshops on the waste system have been held in Port LIncoln with feedback being used to start work on a draft strategy for waste.
"Once we have got that into a format where it is easier to understand, what the key actions are and what the key activities over the next few years will be, that will likely go out to community consultation in September or October," Mr Morgan said.
The city's plan would also work in with a regional strategy for economies of scale.
"I think the overlap there is the local strategy look at some local issues like our kerbside collection, the facilities directly within Port Lincoln and the services that we provide," Mr Morgan said.
"The broader regional strategy will look at the system of waste management right across the region, and particularly when it comes to business cases for developing enterprise around circular economy composting waste and green waste."
Mr Morgan said constant appraisals were being done of the waste management system.
"One of the challenges in regional areas is economy of scale when you are dealing with things like removing compostable or organic waste from bin collection services it just is not there," he said.
"We have got to look at how we can be creative and how we can evolve our waste management practices."
Mr Morgan said some of the changes would require feasibility and business case development.
"Some of the changes may require third party partners with council - we have got to look at the options what is desirable and then we have got to look at the economics and support as well," Mr Morgan said.
"It is too early to say what the end goal is going to be but we are looking at the current situation and some of the changes that we can make within that."
How do you dispose of your hard plastics and compostables? Email the Times here to let us know: lachlan.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.