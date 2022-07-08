"Why wouldn't you want to come to Port Lincoln?"
With these words Mayor Brad Flaherty summed up his reaction to news that his city was surging ahead with an influx of residents.
Advertisement
He spoke about a report that has found the number of people moving from capital cities to Port Lincoln increased by 40 per cent in the year to March compared with the previous year.
This represents a drift to the seaside town of at least 100 more new residents than in the previous year.
"We have the most beautiful bay, we are a provincial city and regional hub and we have six pubs and major shops," he said.
"It is a really easy place in which to live.
"You can be on the beach or five minutes later in your 'tree-change' home.
"I am not surprised there has been an increase of 40 per cent.
"You can have a 'sea-change' or a 'tree-change' here.
"Real estate has lifted and rental accommodation is hard to get."
He said he had noted the influx of new people.
As an example of the trend, he said he had made friends with middle-management residents who arrived only 18 months ago.
The report, Regional Movers Index, was compiled by the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute which is an independent think-tank.
It found the biggest gains in the nation were in Ceduna with a 114 per cent increase in incoming former city-slickers.
Third-ranked was Port Augusta with 74 per cent.
The analysis only measured incoming population drifts of more than 100 residents.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.