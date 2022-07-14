SA State Emergency Service volunteers from the local region underwent practical training and assessment for their Remote Pilot License (RePL) recently.
Volunteers from Coober Pedy, Streaky Bay, Port Lincoln and West Operations and Support Unit were involved - the Port Lincoln SASES Unit and West Operations and Support Unit based at Port Lincoln had two volunteers from each attend the course.
The course took place in Port Augusta on Saturday July 2. The South Australian State Emergency Service (SASES) has been conducting Remotely Piloted Aircraft operations since 2018.
The organisation started with a fleet of 8 RPAs and 9 licenced volunteers and staff in 2018 before it expanded to 23 RPAs involving 50 licensed volunteers and staff by the end of 2022.
The drones are used during emergency situations to work to support police to search for missing people and evidence.
The drones would also be used to take photos, videos, interactive 3-Dimensional models, 360-Degree panoramas, volumetric and elevation models of terrain and structures for planning and informed incident management decision making.
RPAs are also used to assess the damage after flood and bushfires.
The most recent training in Port Augusta had volunteers undertaking a five-day course - the training comprised of four days of theory learning and one day of practical flying and assessment.
Successful volunteers would receive their Remote Pilot License (RePL) and Aeronautical Radio Operators Certificate (AROC) following the course, which would enable them to operate SASES RPAs.
Volunteers covered a range of topics during the course including:
Chief Remote Pilot and Capability Coordinator for the South Australian State Emergency Service Jayme Moreland said SES can now use the RPA's to provide "higher quality" imagery and produce orthomosaics and interactive 3-Dimensional maps of the incident scene.
"The cost to conduct one-to-two flights in a traditionally crewed aircraft is equivalent to the cost of a remotely piloted aircraft - which we can continue to use," Ms Moreland said.
"The remotely piloted aircraft capability integrates with volunteers on the ground, providing an aerial vantage point to monitor incidents."
Ms Moreland said remotely piloted aircraft had increased safety for the organisation's volunteer rescuers.
"We can fly over and search terrain that is too dangerous, steep or unstable for volunteers to walk through," Ms Moreland said.
"Remotely piloted aircraft can reduce the time taken to find a missing person - Instead of abseiling a cliff to look for a missing person and then climbing back up, a remotely piloted aircraft can clear the area in minutes"
Ms Moreland said the South Australia is the first State Emergency Service in the country and first emergency service organisation in the state aside from police to be licensed to conduct remotely piloted aircraft operations.
"SASES' Remotely piloted aircraft program is a state-wide capability," Ms Moreland said.
"By the end of 2022 we will have aircraft ready to fly at 15 SASES units from Streaky Bay and Coober Pedy through to Mount Gambier."
SASES Remotely Piloted Aircraft capability Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/sasesrpa
