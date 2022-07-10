Showers of rain and dark skies welcomed riders to the coastal run of Pankala on Saturday.
Property of Jon and Leonie Mills, Greg Baker, Peter and Kayleen Turnbull, the hunt just north of Arno Bay is a popular, scenic run.
Emma Doudle on Bandit was appointed Master for the day as Turnbull rode new mount Emoji. There was a decent turn out of 15 horses with a number of car followers as well.
Scott Davey was appointed field master on trusty Copper as the field warmed up amongst the floats.
Although the weather had passed and clear skies were out, one horse felt a bit fresh as it unseated its rider.
The loose horse headed towards home, and forgot about all his other 4-legged friends and took off into one of the paddocks through an open gate.
Thankfully Grace Kemp was on Lucky Break, and they took off after him ready to Clerk him down, which she did in no time.
The Hunt commenced in no time once horse and rider remounted. Tarnya Branson was invited by master to ride her steed Chopper up front and jump in pairs.
Closely followed by Jordan Branson on Buttons jumping up front with them over a couple fences. Masters' steed spooking at a few logs early in the run but getting over them in the end.
Kylie Fitzgerald and Lloyd rode with Anne Stevens on Cisco and jumped as a pair well. Pankala is a great run with long stretches of obstacles which allows a rolling pace, inviting for section 3 or 4's.
Karen Hurrell on Ollie and Leon Hurrell on Bright Eyes rode together, sticking within the field. It was noted though that Karen must find an attachable hip flask as it was lost on numerous occasions during the run.
At least this time it was found unlike other unfortunate losses which are still yet to be discovered again.
The Carpenter sisters Hayley and Ashleigh riding Air and Miky Jay made the trip up. Both girls rode once again like seasoned hunters amongst the field taking on every jump.
Soon enough riders reached the favourite section of the run, both horse and car making it to the beach.
The weather was clear, and the water was stunning as horses cantered down towards the onlookers with their cameras ready. Then making their way to stirrup cup if Master didn not get anyone lost.
The Horses may have navigated alright through the bush, but the cars had trouble with a couple vehicles taking wrong turns and doing a few too many u-turns on the way to half time.
Not to mention one vehicle may have gotten bogged at the beach, and ironically it was someone from Arno Bay.
Horses remounted after a refreshing break, it was the last leg home. Shortly after stirrup cup when horses were waiting for cars to find their way out of the bush.
Grace gave her trusty mount a well-deserved scratch on the face, but Lucky Break new this was his chance and shook at the right time.
Kemp landed on the ground in a heap and there was a burst of laughter from the field and herself as she picked herself up.
Without any more delay riders got going and made the trip home. Sophie Blackshaw rode Count in the field and did well to take on some larger fences.
Deb Henderson jumped well on Jellybean especially when coming into one fence a car parked in a dodgy spot, meaning deb had to swerve around the vehicle after the jump. Alison Turnbull did great riding Emoji who jumps everything with scope.
Riders enjoyed the final sections of the run as they lined up for the master and shook hands. Enjoying some of Kayleen's soup at the end of the day as well.
Next weeks hunt is on Sunday July 17 at Morely, 15km Northeast of Arno Bay, and starts at 1pm. Tally ho!
