Both Port Lincoln teams won their games to claim this year's Pedler Cup and shield in the city's hosting year.
The Port Lincoln Netball Association planned the event to celebrate the 60th year of the the carnival, and over 100 players competed on the day.
It was an amazing day of netball which started with the opening ceremony. We had Port Lincoln, Great Flinders, Eastern Eyre, Western Eyre and Whyalla March on to court one to begin the day.
Joanne Franklin President of the Port Lincoln Netball Association opened the Ceremony by inviting Dennis Pedler to formerly open the day and give an amazing speech about the long-standing tradition and history of the Pedler Cup Carnival.
With the first games of the day beginning at 10am, all controlled by central timing 2 x 15 min halves the day being kicked off by Division 2.
Port Lincoln were undefeated sitting top of the ladder all day. Eastern Eyre with some strong wins for the day could not quite make it over the line to make the finals.
Western Eyre fought hard all day unable to secure a win, Great Flinders Secured 2 wins for the day but settled at 4th position on the ladder.
Finals saw Port Lincoln and Whyalla face off. With a close match all game Port Lincoln Coached by Ollie Ettridge walked away with the Shield for the Pedler Cup Carnival defeating Whyalla 23-19.
Division 1 started their day at 10.40am. By round 2 showers started settling in for the day which saw the courts and players playing in very wet and cold conditions.
This saw a few slight injuries taking hold of a few teams throughout the day. By the 4th round it was clear to see the 2 final teams to compete in the Finals were going to be Port Lincoln and Eastern Eyre.
Finals saw a 22-22 draw at full time with over time required. With all spectators sitting on the edge of their seats Port Lincoln took the win finishing overtime 29-25.
Port Lincoln Division one coached by Kylie Petherick, have won back-to-back Pedler Cup's.
With the amazing, continued support of the Pedler family the cup continues to be an important event every year in the Netball yearly calendar.
With only 1 year needing to be missed due to COVID the Carnival has a strong following and history. We thank Dennis, Robyn, Michelle, Nadia, Veronica, Therese and Mia as representatives of the family being a part of the days celebrations and assisting us in presenting the medallions and trophies on the day.
We were also very fortunate to have life members of the Port Lincoln Netball Association come along and also be representatives on the day.
With the amazing support of our fellow Eyre Peninsula Associations a day like this would not have been possible we are always thankful when hosting of the support from Great Flinders, Eastern Eyre, Western Eyre and Whyalla and thank all Coaches, Manageress, Umpires, Players and Parents for travelling and keeping the support of the carnival alive.
With the Support of the Port Lincoln Football League who hosted the Kinlough Cup at Ravendale Sporting Complex it was a great opportunity for Netball and Football to come together on the day.
Quinn Dutschke of the Port Lincoln Football league collaborated with the Port Lincoln Netball Association to finish the days presentations for Football to also be held at the Port Lincoln Netball Association.
This was an amazing result for the day and shows the pathway a more collaborative future between the Kinlough and Pedler Cup.
