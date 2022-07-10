The Panthers had a big win over Flinders in the Port Lincoln Hockey mens As, while the women's Pathers team kept Flinders scoreless to take home the win.
No B Grade. Catch up round for A Grade
U13 Boys
Flinders 1 def Panthers 0
Goal: Z.Neate
Best on ground Flin: E.Woolford, J.Wilson, J.Lightfoot
Pan: F.Lukin, O.Densley, A.Williams
Wanderers 4 def Marauders 0
Goals: A.McCarrol 1, N.Kobelt 3
Best on ground Wan: J.Fuss, A.McCarrol, N.Kobelt
Mar: A.Pocock, S.Sheard, A.Pietrala
U13 Girls
Flinders 3 def Panthers 0
Goals: Z.Wilson 1, Z.Wilson 2
Best on ground Flin: J.Giddings, J.Wilson, Z.Wilson
Pan: I.Hood, A.Povey, L.Eltham
Marauders 1 def Wanderers 0
Goal: C.Davidson
Best on ground Mar: C.Davidson, L.Mastrovatis, S.Sheehan
Wan: S.Sizer, L.Bayley, E.Jones
U17 Boys
Wanderers 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: J.Sherry 1, C.Rutherford 1
Best on ground Wan: J.Sherry, C.Rutherford, D.Clarke
Flin: H.Francis, L.Biddell, T.Carey
Wanderers 1 drew Panthers 1
Goal Wan: J.Sherry
Pan: L.Penna
Best on ground Wan: C.Rutherford, J.Sherry, S.Sharman
Pan: R.Peel, L.Penna, N.Kleinig
Panthers 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: O.Stevens 1, A.Waller 1
Best on ground Pan: N.Kleinig
Flin: L.Biddell, T.Carey
U17 Girls
Flinders 6 def Wanderers 0
Goals: I.Stutzer 3, E.McMillan 1, T.Weir 2
Best on ground Flin: I.Stutzer, E.McMillan, S.Weir
Wan: E.Costello, P.Langmaid, E.Cox
Panthers 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: M.Stevens 1, A.Povey
Best on ground Pan: M.Stevens, G.Wise
Flin: I.Stutzer
Panthers 6 def Wanderers 0
Goals: M.Hart 1, J.Povey 1, M.Stevens 3, G.Wise 1
Best on ground Pan: M.Hart, M.Hyde, M.Stevens
Wan: E.Costello, B.Kobelt, E.Jones
Mens A
Panthers 7 def Flinders 2
Goals Pan: J.Williams 2, J.Turner 2, H.Stockham 1, D.Mahoney 2
Flin: T.Carey 2
Best on ground Pan: J.Williams, J.Turner, H.Stockham
Flin: L.Biddell, T.Carey, M.Kennedy
Marauders 3 def Wanderers 2
Goals Mar: C.Hoskin 1, I.Pantiyasa 1, O.Smith 1
Wan: A.Anstansiou 1, A.Kobelt 1
Best on ground Mar: C.Hoskin, I.Pantiyasa, O.Smith
Wan: J.Stockham, S.Fitzpatrick, G.Evans
Womens A
Panthers 2 def Flinders 0
Goals: S.Paull 1, E.Wiseman 1
Best on ground Pan: S.Doyle, S.Paull, E.Wiseman
Flin: E.McMillan, E.Hawke, R.Ford
