Yallunda Flat ended Yeelanna's winning streak in a close match at Great Flinders Table Tennis.
Yallunda Flat at home won 17 rubbers 63 games to an understrength Yeelanna 13 rubbers 50 games.
Yallunda Flat started well, taking the first round of singles 6-23 to Yeelanna 4-15. Yeelanna then turned the tables in the doubles to take the lead at the half way mark by winning 4-12 to Yallunda Flat 1-7.
Once again Yallunda Flat won the second singles round 6-20 to 4-18, then finished strongly in the tiered doubles winning 4-13 to Yeelanna 1-5 to claim the win.
Best for Yallunda Flat with 3 wins each were Isaac Telfer, Tom Baldiserra, Wade Gray and Lisa Fitzgerald. For Yeelanna, Moyra McLachlan was the only player on the night with 4 wins.
In the first singles round, Yeelanna's Alex Jaeger snagged the win over Yallunda Flat's number two player, winning 11-9, 11-5, 3-11, 4-11, 14-12. Moyra McLachlan of Yeelanna had a tight battle with Carmel Sheehan of Yallunda Flat, taking the match 11-6, 11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-7.
Tom Baldiserra of Yallunda Flat won 11-6, 11-3, 11-13, 6-11, 11-5 over Yeelanna's Luke McLachlan. Andrew Cabot and Lisa Fitzgerald combined to take out their doubles match for Yallunda Flat 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 over Alex Jaeger and Harry Nowikow.
In the second close match of the round, Cummins 17 rubbers 66 games defeated Tumby Bay 13 rubbers 51 games
Cummins managed to stay just ahead all night, taking the first singles round 6-20 to 4-16, then following that with 3-11 to 2-7 in the doubles round.
Tumby Bay 5-19 just edged out Cummins 5-18 in the second singles round, but then Cummins consolidated, winning the final tiered doubles 3-11 to 2-7.
Best for Cummins with 4 wins were Matt Guppy, Andre Perrang and Kerry McCallum, while for Tumby Bay, Richard Hennell and Ken Roediger were best with 4 wins each, and Malvern Telfer won 3.
Terry Sampson of Cummins won in a tight battle with Tumby's Dennis Peck 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-9. Ken Roediger for Tumby won 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 over Rob McFarlane playing for Cummins, then continued his winning form winning the second single over Cummins' Kym Wright 12-10, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6.
Caro Miller and Andre Perrang combined for Cummins to win their tiered doubles 11-13, 8-11, 11-7, 15-13, 14-12 over Malvern Telfer and James Carr.
Karkoo had the bye
At the end of the second round, Yeelanna are on top with 14 points 67.5%, followed by Karkoo 10 points 62.1%, Yallunda Flat 10 points 51.8%, Cummins 6 points 46.5%, Tumby Bay 0 points 22.9%
