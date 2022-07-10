Port Lincoln Times

Yallunda Flat defeat Yeelanna in a close match at Great Flinders Table Tennis

Updated July 11 2022 - 1:42am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yeelanna's undefeated streak came to an end this week at Great Flinders Table Tennis after they lost in a close game to Yullunda Flat. Photo file.

Yallunda Flat ended Yeelanna's winning streak in a close match at Great Flinders Table Tennis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.