Port Lincoln Golf Club had another busy week on the course, as Chris Baird started of the week with a win in a close round with Andrew Tiller who came in second.
July 9
Sponsored by MGA Insurance, there were 81 Men and 12 Women players on a sunny but scattered showered Saturday, with five visitors from Marion Park, Worrigee Links and Coffin Bay Clubs.
No-one scored forty Stableford points, and the A Grade winner was Chris Baird with 39 from Andrew Tiller on 37.
In B Grade, Dave Gardiner won with 37 from Mark Butt on 35 and C Grade went to Maurie Barry with 35 from David Krollig on 33.
Rundowns went to Dan Townsend 36, Haydn Myers and George Mayhew 35, Taylor Ford, James Fuss and Andrew Puglisi 34 and Andrew Parker with 32 points.
Val Sharrad won the women's competition with 33 points from KaY Freeth on 32.
NTP Winners were Dave Gardiner, Stuart Pobke, Greg Barry (twice), Norm Marks, and Graham Tiller.
Par three birdies were plentiful, and scored by Chris Baird, Luke Murray, Stuart Pobke, Gavin Cheriton, Peter Fare, Cliff Taylor, Corey Stephens, Paul Oldacre, Graham Tiller, Rick Kolega and Tyson Arthur.
July 7
Thursday was a Stroke round for the 19 women who played, sponsored by Leader Distributors.
The day was won by Lyn Hosking with 71 nett, who also won the Monthly Medal, with Deb Sykes runner-up on 74. Rundowns went to Sue Bishop and Diana Laube on 77 and Jo Higgins on 79.
Maxine Garnaut was nearest the pin on the 9th hole.
July 6
Wednesday's Men's competition was sponsored by Slape Crash Repairs and there were 61 players.
With the course now fully irrigated and playing at its best, some good scores were recorded. In A Grade, Jake Murray counted out Scott Lombe; both had 40 Stableford points. Dave Graetz won B Grade with 38 points from John Stryscharski on 37, and Brian Smith was successful in C Grade, with 35 from Michael Gurr on 34.
Rundowns went to Dan Townsend 40, Trent Bradford 38, Mark Butt 37, Graeme Dyke 35 and Chris Cottrell on 34 points.
NTP Winners were Clint Scharfe, Andrew Fraser, Dan Townsend, Robert Humphries, Warren Rosman and John Strycharski, and birdies on the par-three holes were scored by Dan Townsend (twice), Greg Barry, Bill Healey, Juri Berzins and Leon Newman.
July 4
Monday was the Monthly Seniors' Day and there must have been a "seniors' moment" as no scores were provided.
July 3
Sunday's Mixed Stableford had 18 players, with the women winning over all comers.
Daily sponsors were Doug Watsons Mensland. Liz Weatherspoon won with 35 points from Ally Russell on 34.
Birdies were scored by Ashley Durdin and Norm Marks, giving the blokes some credibility for the day.
