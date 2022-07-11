Storm and flooding has affected people throughout the local region, with two families receiving funds through the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation's Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund.
The storm affected Karkoo, Yeelanna and Cummins in January this year, and Foundation Chair Garry Downey said he was thankful of those people who generously donated to the fund between February and May.
He added the foundation would continue to work to assist with ongoing recovery from the January storm damage.
"The Fund is an opportunity for all in the community to help others when the need arises, whether donations are small or large," Mr Downey said.
The Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund is a permanent fund with tax deductible status, designed to respond when unexpected crisis situations occur on Eyre Peninsula.
Mr Downey said the support the foundation works to provide during difficult periods is so important to the families involved.
"They really appreciate the kindness of the community in helping to get their lives back on track, and the Foundation is pleased to facilitate this," Mr Downey said.
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation manages an expanding base of donated funds and works with philanthropic and other partners, as it works to ensure the "best possible" value and impact from each of its community projects, regional student advancement and home hospice services on Eyre Peninsula.
The Foundation is supported by the work of the Book Bazaar volunteers and administrative staff.
For more information making a donation to the foundation or becoming a partner, call 0400 685 520 or email admin@epcf.com.au.
