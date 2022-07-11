Port Lincoln Times

The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation distributes funds to local families affected by storm and flooding

Updated July 11 2022 - 5:19am, first published 1:58am
The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation chair Garry Downey - the foundation has recently distributed funds from its Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund to two families in the local regions affected by this year's storm and flooding. Photo supplied.

Storm and flooding has affected people throughout the local region, with two families receiving funds through the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation's Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund.

