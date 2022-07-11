City of Port Lincoln Council is proposing to make adjustments to some on-street parking time limits, as the organisation has undertaken a review of the parking time limits in the Port Lincoln CBD.
These adjustments are being proposed as council is looking to provide a better parking experience to those coming into the city to shop, visit and do business.
Council undertook community consultation and adoption of the CBD Access and Car Parking Action Plan in May 2021, and the organisation further engaged with business and property owners at a business forum held in April this year.
Council has recommended to reduce the four hour parking on Tasman Terrace (jetty car park) and eastern side of Lewis Street to two hours with the aim to assist consumers and to better support local businesses in the area.
The southern side of Tasman Terrace between Lewis Street and Adelaide Place half an hour parks at either end will be changed to one hour to make it consistent with the other car parks in the area.
Mayor Brad Flaherty said the majority of people stay from 30 minutes to two hours when they come to the CBD for a variety of purposes.
"By making some adjustments to some of the timed parking areas we hope to balance the demand and needs of the current parking spaces we have," Cr Flaherty said.
Half hour parking along Mortlock Terrace between Liverpool Street and Napoleon Street and eastern side of Adelaide Place between Liverpool Street and Napoleon Street is to increase to two hours.
The four hour parking on the western side of Eyre Street between Tasman Terrace and Liverpool Street is to be untimed.
Mayor Brad Flaherty said council was committed to managing the parking spaces it has in the CBD.
"The proposed changes will improve turnover of parking spaces along the Port Lincoln Foreshore and increasing stays in other areas will allow those who want to park and walk to and from their destination," Cr Flaherty said.
Parking on Hallett Place between Lewis Street and the RSL Clubrooms on the northern side is proposed to change from four hours to half hour parking and the southern side to remain as four hours.
The western side of Lewis Street will see the four hour and half hour parks change to 1 hour.
Mayor Brad Flaherty said he is encouraging anyone who visits the city to notify council if they support the proposed changes.
Feedback on the proposed changes to parking limits can be given to council up until Friday August 5 2022, 9am.
Submissions can be made through council's online Engagement Hub yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au or by written submission via email to yoursay@plcc.sa.gov.au or via post or in person.
Those who are unable to access a computer can view the propose parking map at Port Lincoln City Council's office and Port Lincoln Library. Hard copy versions are also available to collect.
