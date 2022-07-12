Port Lincoln Times

Lincoln Knights score eight goals to defeat Lincoln City Raiders in the senior mens soccer

Updated July 12 2022 - 4:19am, first published 12:10am
The Lincoln Knights kicked eight goals to defeat the Lincoln City Raiders senior mens team this week. Photo file.

The Lincoln Knights senior mens had a massive win over the Lincoln City Raiders at Port Lincoln soccer on the weekend, as the team scored eight goals to keep the Raiders to just one goal for the game.

Local News

