The Lincoln Knights senior mens had a massive win over the Lincoln City Raiders at Port Lincoln soccer on the weekend, as the team scored eight goals to keep the Raiders to just one goal for the game.
Under 9's:
Lincoln Knights 8 versus Lincoln City Raiders 2
Goal scorers: LK Aiden Treagus 2, Oska Franklin 2, Dax Price 2, Mekye Furth, Harvey Hore; LCR Toby Walding, Hudson Barr.
South Coast 0 versus SEKOL Masters 2
Goal scorers: SM Nikolas Bolenski, Sebastian Satalic.
Under 11's:
Lincoln Knights 1 versus Lincoln City Raiders 8
Goal scorers: LK Gabriel Treagus; LCR Jackson Murphy 2, Nixon McKie, Zac Hancox, Kai Liffner, Brandyn Spriggs, Ryder Patakakis, OG LK.
South Coast 2 versus SEKOL Masters 1
Goal scorers: SC Patrick Cochrane 2; SM Kingston Lang.
Under 13's:
Lincoln Knights 1 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: LK Joel Hore.
Best players: Taige Thomson, Keely Millard, Joel Hore.
South Coast 3 versus SEKOL Masters 3
Goal scorers: SC Isaiah Spinks 2, Hunter Smith; SM Beau Ives 2, Alice Bolenski.
Best players: Poppy Stoddard, Alice Bolenski, Sheridan Wells.
Under 16's:
Lincoln Knights 11 versus Lincoln City Raiders 0
Goal scorers: LK Ethan Franklin 7, Marli Furth 3, Luke Hennell.
Best players: Ethan Franklin, Marli Furth, Luke Hennell.
South Coast 5 versus SEKOL Masters 5
Goal scorers: SC Tiarnan Cochrane 3, Luke Pearce, Lydia Smith; SM Oscar Hamilton-Reid 3, Sam Lydeamore, Jed Saunders.
Best players: Beau Ives, Tiarnan Cochrane, Oscar Hamilton-Reid.
Senior A's:
Lincoln Knights 8 versus Lincoln City Raiders 1
Goal scorers: LK Meek Hagaria 4, Dan Harders, Charlie Price, Ethan Franklin, OG LCR; LCR Camden Madden.
Best players: Will Franklin, Deven Canty, Luke Frears
South Coast 3 versus SEKOL Masters 3
Goal scorers: SC Luke Pearce, Mark Panizzolo, Jasper Panizzolo; SM Kosta Kapnistis, Naish Parthenis, Sam Lydeamore.
Best players: Kerren Hall, Luke Pearce, Matt Fagan.
An intriguing battled loomed for the early time slot match up between Lincoln Knights and Lincoln City Raiders.
It was a top of the table clash with Knights holding a 4 point lead at the top. Raiders were looking to hold their winning form & continue their push for a title challenge.
Knights looked strong on paper and started off playing well with Raiders matching them through hard work and pressure.
Knights created the better scoring opportunities early but City were playing with passion and knew they had to keep their season alive and would not give in no matter what Knights threw at them.
Unfortunately, Raiders lost the soul of their defence when Mallard picked up an injury in the first half which caused them to have to reshuffle the team.
Knights eventually got the breakthrough when Charlie Price played a through ball piercing the Raiders defence finding Ethan Franklin out on the left-hand side who quickly whipped the ball into the box and found Meek Hagaria who quickly pounced and found the net making it 1 nil.
Both teams entered the change rooms at half time with only one goal separating the sides taking a well earnt break.
Raiders came out after the break pumped to do some damage and they found the net first through Camden Madden with a great equaliser and it was game on.
But Knights responded quickly through youngster Ethan Franklin with an exquisite finish finding the corner and giving the keeper no chance at all.
Unfortunately for Raiders Knights were starting control the game and with a few more injuries to the boys in blue the game started to open up.
Charlie Price was getting into some brilliant attacking positions and setting up his team mates well.
Goals started to flow with an own goal by Raiders, Hagaria adding another 3 to his tally, Price converting a penalty and Dan Harders capping off the scoring with a fine finish to end it 8-1 to the Knights.
Knights played well but unfortunately the score line was higher than it should have been to key personnel getting injured during the game for Raiders and they were unable to cover.
Knights now extend their lead at the top to 7 points.
Best players W Franklin, D Canty, L Frears.
