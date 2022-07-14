Creativity in Wudinna

A chance to plant trees to fill in bare spots that need new vegetation, Plant Your Heart Out is at Mt Wudinna from 10am-12pm. You will need to bring a spade or a trowel, but everything else will be provided, including a BBQ lunch afterwards. The session will include walks around the recently refurbished Mt Wudinna Nature Trail and Mt Wudinna Summit Trail, with all young people provided with an example of granite rock. All children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Bookings through council on 8680 2002.

