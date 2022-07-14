Creativity in Wudinna

The Wudinna Winter Rainbow Escape Arts and Cultural Festival is back for 2022, featuring workshops and installations around the district. Held from Saturday, July 16 to Friday, July 22, the event will also host the Annual Art Exhibition held at the Wudinna and Districts Telecentre on the Friday.
This two day watercolour painting workshop with Gidge Murphy will be held at the Wudinna Memorial Hall from 10am to 3pm. Proven to be extremely popular in previous years, participants are given the chance to fully embrace watercolour painting techniques. All materials provided. Cost: $60 per person. Bookings through council on 8680 2002.
Play Your Heart Out session at the Wudinna Memorial Hall from 9.30am - 10.30am, hosted by Wudinna Play Gym, and followed by a morning tea. For parents with young children aged up to five, this is a chance to come along and see what's on offer.
A chance to plant trees to fill in bare spots that need new vegetation, Plant Your Heart Out is at Mt Wudinna from 10am-12pm. You will need to bring a spade or a trowel, but everything else will be provided, including a BBQ lunch afterwards. The session will include walks around the recently refurbished Mt Wudinna Nature Trail and Mt Wudinna Summit Trail, with all young people provided with an example of granite rock. All children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Bookings through council on 8680 2002.
There is also a Print Your Heart Out lino print workshop with Lily Legovini at Alicia's, from 10am-3pm. Cost: $100 per person. Bookings through Alicia Dupree on 0427 147 661.
Paint Your Heart Out for young people is at the Wudinna Memorial Hall from 10am-12pm. Including an iPhone photography workshop run by Bec Smart, as well as activities in the hall with local artists Gab Waters and Mark Kammermann. This will be followed by a pie and pizza lunch. Bookings through council on 8680 2002.
The Annual Art Exhibition will be held at the Wudinna and Districts Telecentre from 6pm. The theme for this year's exhibition is 'Portraits', so submit an artwork in any medium showcasing someone who is special to you. Enter for the chance to win a first prize of $200, second prize of $100, or people's choice prize of $100. Entry forms for the exhibition can be obtained by contacting council on 8680 2002.
