Port Lincoln Times

Creativity in Wudinna

By Phoebe Christofi
July 14 2022 - 12:30am
ART ON SHOW: 2021 Wudinna Winter Rainbow Escape Arts and Cultural Event. Photo: South Australian Tourism Commission

The Wudinna Winter Rainbow Escape Arts and Cultural Festival is back for 2022, featuring workshops and installations around the district. Held from Saturday, July 16 to Friday, July 22, the event will also host the Annual Art Exhibition held at the Wudinna and Districts Telecentre on the Friday.

