Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan outlined the three phases to the upcoming council election.
Mr Morgan said the first key message council is working to convey to the community is that people must enroll if they are to vote.
"There is two ways that people can get onto the local government electoral role," Mr Morgan said.
"The first one is if they are on the state government role - if they voted in the state government elections and they live within the city then they will automatically go into the council voters role."
Mr Morgan said there were other opportunities for people in different circumstances to be able to place their vote - he said council is encouraging people to check their eligibility to vote as they must enroll before July 29.
"If someone owns a property here but they do not live in the city of Port Lincoln then they can voluntarily nominate to be on the electoral role and we encourage people to go through that process."
He said the second phase would involve council encouraging people to nominate for an elected member position.
"The nomination period opens on August 23 and runs through until September 6," Mr Morgan said.
"There will be a range of communications going out which are all generally prepared by the Local Government Association of South Australia - that is really around encouraging people who are community minded and who feel they have got the capacity and the ability to deliver and to work for their community and with council."
Mr Morgan said candidate information sessions would be run for people who are considering nominating for council.
He said council would be looking to contact surrounding councils including Tumby Bay and Lower Eyre to potentially organise a number of these sessions around the region to provide people with ample opportunity to attend.
Mr Morgan said the third phase labelled as 'the election period' will start from October 10 and run to November 10, as electoral ballots will be mailed out.
"Local government elections in South Australia are by mail ballot - they are not via a poll where everybody comes in and puts their vote into a ballot box," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said council's decision making is aided by diversity.
"We want to see as broad a range of candidates from different backgrounds putting their hands up to actually be on council and make decisions on the future of this city," Mr Morgan said.
"I think it is key to reflect on the fact that local government is representative democracy - ideally the council and our council is made up of nine elected members and one mayor ideally for that council to function and be a strong representative for the community."
Mr Morgan said diversity among the elected members could come in different forms including race, gender and age.
"I think different perspectives through different life experiences and different lenses help make more rounded better decisions in the long term," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said people wishing to nominate for council could have an impact on the organisation's 10 year strategic plan.
"The opportunities for people if they want to make a positive change to the future and represent their community in setting that 10 year context and that 10 year strategy."
