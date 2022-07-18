Part of the new playspace project at the Port Lincoln foreshore is set to feature First Nations story telling and artwork.
Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said council had put a request out for quote process for Barngarla people and first nations artists to submit quotes to participate in the project - Mr Morgan said workshops would continue to take place with local artists around coming up with ideas for the artwork.
"We are also working with Country Arts SA who can support artists to understand how to put together quotes, business structures if they need to have an ABN and those sorts of processes," Mr Morgan said.
"We want to develop capacity for people to participate not just in this project but in future projects and potentially also run businesses as emerging artists."
Mr Morgan said once council had received the quotes a process will unfold around selecting artists who will work on the project.
"The projects are going to have a range of different art works that will be imbedded into the play spaces - from paintings and murals which will be on pieces of infrastructure through to potentially mosaics and other designs that are actually imbedded into the pathways," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said the key aspect to the art work was bringing in first nations story telling and celebrating first nations culture throughout the play space.
"The artwork will be commissioned by council - once council determines which artist and which art will be incorporated," Mr Morgan said.
"Elton Landscape and the local sub contractors will need to communicate with the artists for some areas like mosaics going into pavement - it might just be as simple as there is space left in the pavement where the artists can bring the mosaics in and place them in at a later date."
Mr Morgan said this would be similar case for artworks that will be implemented into fixed infrastructure.
"That can be done once the fixed infrastructure is installed - the artists who will be commissioned by council, they will come in and they will be directly involved in within the play space," Mr Morgan said.
