Port Lincoln City Council welcome submissions of indigenous artwork for new foreshore playspace

By Lachlan Smith
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:43am, first published 12:30am
Port Lincoln City Council chief executive Matthew Morgan - council is welcoming indigenous artists to submit quotes for art to be imbedded into the new play space on the foreshore. Photo Lachlan Smith.

Part of the new playspace project at the Port Lincoln foreshore is set to feature First Nations story telling and artwork.

